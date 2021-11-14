 Skip to main content
With more than 34,000 hours officially logged, God's Pit Crew volunteer on track for world record
With more than 34,000 hours officially logged, God's Pit Crew volunteer on track for world record

David Willis works on God's Pit Crew rebuild project in Chattanooga, Tenn. He's logged 34,948 volunteer hours in 12 years.

A volunteer with Danville-based God's Pit Crew is on track to break a Guinness World Record.

David Willis

David Willis works on God's Pit Crew rebuild project in Chattanooga, Tenn. He's logged 34,948 volunteer hours in 12 years. 

David Willis, who was honored Thursday night with the organization's Eternal Service Award, has logged 34,948 volunteer hours in 12 years, the disaster relief organization reported.

The world record is held by Viola Cocran, who volunteered 77,019 hours at a Louisiana hospital over a 53-year span, according to the Guinness website.

"In just 12 years, David has attained half the number of hours Viola did," Suzanne Honeycutt, a spokesperson for God's Pit Crew, told the Register & Bee. "So, if he continues — and we pray he will! — he's on track to break the existing record in about half the time it took the current holder to do it."

In reality, Willis, a resident of Danville, has volunteered far more hours than officially logged. That's because even though he's helped for 22 years, the nonprofit didn't start recording volunteer time until about a dozen years ago.

David Willis

David Willis displays his Eternal Service Award presented to him at God's Pit Crew's annual volunteer banquet Thursday.

"David has been volunteering for us since 1999, for 22 years, so he may have already exceeded the existing record, or be very close to it," Honeycutt said. "We of course are only going by what we have tracked."

Willis has helped at projects across the country working to rebuild homes and churches while responding to hurricanes, tornadoes and may other natural disasters.

In addition, he's the volunteer manager of receiving and distribution at the warehouse.

He was presented the Eternal Service Award — a new honor — at the group's annual volunteer banquet.

“This award is very deserved,” said God’s Pit Crew construction coordinator Warren Johnson. “David has always been willing to go above and beyond with what it takes on a project."

Willis volunteers for about 12 hours on most days.

"David is very humble and quick to tell you he doesn’t want recognition," Johnson said. "He does this to love and serve others.”

