With new leadership after controversy, Danville Historical Society looks to tell a more inclusive story of city's history

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two and a half months after a Facebook post led to the resignation of the president of the Danville Historical Society, the group is moving ahead.

The society has a brand new president and has since added another person of color to its board of directors.

Kendall Ratliffe, who just became the group's president this month, wants the organization to tell a more inclusive story of the city's history.

"You're not going to see a lot of Black history in our collection," Ratliffe told the Danville Register & Bee. "That has been both an unconscious oversight and an active failure. Moving forward, we have relationship building to do."

Former President mark Joyner, facing scrutiny over a social media post in July that called the Rumors of War statue in Richmond a "coon on a horse," resigned after an emergency meeting that followed.

In July, Joyner said the post was made by a friend who was visiting from Tennessee and had borrowed his phone and had accessed Joyner's Facebook account without his permission.