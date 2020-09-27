With new leadership after controversy, Danville Historical Society looks to tell a more inclusive story of city's history

Two and a half months after a Facebook post led to the resignation of the president of the Danville Historical Society, the group is moving ahead.
The society has a brand new president and has since added another person of color to its board of directors.
Kendall Ratliffe, who just became the group's president this month, wants the organization to tell a more inclusive story of the city's history.
"You're not going to see a lot of Black history in our collection," Ratliffe told the Danville Register & Bee. "That has been both an unconscious oversight and an active failure. Moving forward, we have relationship building to do."
Former President mark Joyner, facing scrutiny over a social media post in July that called the Rumors of War statue in Richmond a "coon on a horse," resigned after an emergency meeting that followed.
In July, Joyner said the post was made by a friend who was visiting from Tennessee and had borrowed his phone and had accessed Joyner's Facebook account without his permission.
In a statement sent to the Register & Bee after that emergency meeting, the society said: "After discussion with the DHS Board about the posts and their probable effect on the DHS moving forward, Mark offered his resignation. It has been accepted, and now we hope we can continue with our mission."
During an interview Sunday, Joyner, who is no longer on the board, praised the group's plans to present a more inclusive history of Danville.
"That's great," Joyner said, adding that the group had been reaching out to the Black community for the past two years before his resignation.
The Rumors of War statue — sculpted by Kehinde Wiley — in Richmond was unveiled Dec. 10, 2019, and depicts a young Black man on a horse dressed in urban street clothes.
In July, Joyner pointed out historical society projects under his leadership as president over the last two years. The group has been trying to get James Street Holiness Church, a historic Black church, refurbished.
Also, he said the society has worked with the Rosenwald schools survey and spoke during the opening of the Williams Community Resource Center last year. The Rosenwald schools were built in the early 20th century for the education of Black children.
Danville Historical Society board member Ina Dixon pointed out that Black people — who make up most of the city's population — were a majority of the city's residents in the 1880s.
"The story of Danville cannot be told without Black people," said Dixon, who has been on the board for about a year. "The Danville experience is the Black experience."
But the society has not reflected that, Ratliffe pointed out.
"A lot of our collection reflects white history," she said. "I don't know of a gentler way to say that."
Historical societies sprang up all over the nation, just after integration and the civil rights movement, Dixon pointed out.
"People were like, 'Oh no, our history is going away,'" she said.
The Danville Historical Society was started in 1971. It is a nonprofit whose purpose is to collect historical objects relevant to the history of Danville and to maintain them for their history.
The group gets its money from contributions, grants from organizations and an annual Christmas ornament fundraiser.
Its board members, including the president, are unpaid volunteers.
For Ratliffe, getting to know and building relationships with the Black community must come before forming strategies for better relations.
"We're making a lot of assumptions if we begin strategizing before building relationships," Ratliffe said. "How do we know what other people's needs and passions are if we haven't met them yet? What is exciting is when realizing the need to build new relationships, you get fresh new ideas and perspectives."
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hindrance, since events that could otherwise take place would be an ideal first step in building those relationships, Ratliffe said.
