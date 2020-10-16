With pandemic precautions, ghostly tour to highlight more Danville history (and spirits) this year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tours will begin in the Sutherlin Mansion at 975 Main St. in groups of 10 and continue outside in groups of 20 so that social distancing might be maintained, Lucia said.

Masks and sanitizer will be available.

More ghosts

The tour is expanding its repertoire by bringing in ghosts from the history of the region and different time periods, Dixon said. She noted the tour usually features 15 or 16 ghosts, but now there are 24 ghosts on the books.

“We have University of Virginia fellows working on a project, ‘Omitted Histories,’ or histories that have been left out, such as industrial figures and Martin Luther King,” Dixon said. “We are focusing on regional people. There might even be a murderer.”

She believes the Ghosts and Gravestones tour may be the last live event before winter as the Museum moves toward online platforms due to the ongoing pandemic.

The tours involve walking through a real cemetery, so guests are asked to use personal discretion when bringing children or anyone with physical limitations, a news release stated. A cast and crew of more than 40 people are presenting the event.

The event is paid for in part by the Morotock Arts & Cultural Fund of the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region. Proceeds will go back into further programming by the Museum and Smokestack Theatre Company, both nonprofit organizations, according to the release.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.