With resolution, Pittsylvania County leaders say they won't pass local gun control measures that state law now allows

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution indicating that they will not pass any local gun control measures during a business meeting on Tuesday night.

"The Board declares that it shall not... regulate or prohibit the otherwise legal purchase, possession, or transfer of firearms or ammunition," the resolution reads.

In addition to implementing several gun control measures across the state, the Virginia General Assembly gave localities the ability to put stricter gun control measures in place. This resolution is Pittsylvania County leadership saying they have no intention of doing that.

The resolution was not originally on the agenda and was added at the last minute at the request of Supervisor Ron Scearce. The language was from a resolution sent out by the Virginia Citizen Defense League, Scearce said.

“Gun-free zones are death zones in my opinion," Scearce said.

Patrick County passed a similar resolution last week and Appomattox County passed a similar resolution Monday.