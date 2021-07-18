With return to normal, 'the virus has room to run,' Virginia researchers say

More than a year after the novel coronavirus started infiltrating Southern Virginia, a more potent version named after a Greek letter is expected to send caseloads up again among the unvaccinated population through the fall.

New models from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute indicate infections are likely to climb because vaccination rates are well below herd immunity.

“With many Virginians returning to normal, the virus has room to run,” researchers wrote in the latest UVa report released Friday.

Not only does the delta variant — now the dominant strain in the state — spread far easier than the original coronavirus, it also causes more severe illness. As of Friday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating two COVID-19 patients and two more were at the Martinsville facility, said Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health at both campuses.

“These patients are much sicker than the patients we were seeing a year ago and frequently need care in our Intensive Care Unit,” she told the Register & Bee on Friday.