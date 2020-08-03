With rise in COVID-19 cases, Pittsylvania Education Association recommends all remote start to school year

With staff returning to schools Tuesday and classes slated to begin on Aug. 20, the Pittsylvania Education Association is recommending that the division begin the academic year with fully remote learning.
“It’s not just about how individuals feel, but about the reality of an increase of cases,” said association president Jessica Jones.
The number of cases of COVID-19 has continued to rise in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. After remaining mostly steady and slow through the first few months of the pandemic, cases have more than tripled since the beginning of July, bringing the total in Pittsylvania County to 375 and in Danville to 344.
Nearly half of the respondents in a survey put out by the Pittsylvania Education Association would prefer beginning the academic year with just remote and online learning, while fewer than 35% preferred a blended inclusion of both remote and in-person instruction — which is the current plan. The remaining 16.6% indicated they preferred the traditional face-to-face teaching model.
When asked about his thoughts on the recommendation, Mark Jones, superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools, said the division is not considering a full remote beginning to the school year at this time, but did say division leadership are in frequent discussions with the Virginia Department of Health.
“This is a very fluid event that we’re working through," he said. “We will continue to be flexible as we work with the Virginia Department of Health on what’s best for Pittsylvania County.”
Most school board members either would not comment for this story or did not respond to Danville Register & Bee phone calls. Board chairman Sam Burton and Kevin Mills, representative from the Westover District, both said they continue to support the current hybrid plan.
“I think what we're doing is probably the best thing that we can do,” Mills said.
Burton pointed out that about 8% of the division's employees indicated through the survey that they prefer a full remote return to classes and said that surveys, from his experience, draw more negative feedback than support.
Multiple administrators and school board members have also told the Register & Bee that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam could place stricter measures on the region at any time.
“I know folks are scared and anxious, until we open up and begin to work out the details I don’t think we know what’s going to happen,” Burton said.
Mark Jones said the division is monitoring data from the health department very closely and listening to guidance from local health leaders like Scott Spillmann, health director for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
“We want to base our decision on the data that we see, the health data that’s out there," Jones said.
The current plan allows K-three, special education students and English learners to attend in-person classes four days a week, while everyone else can attend two. Students can also opt for full remote learning if they so choose, an option that many have already elected to take.
While Pittsylvania County Schools is moving forward with a hybrid plan, many other surrounding divisions have opted for completely remote learning to start the year, at least for the first nine weeks. School divisions in Danville, Martinsville and Henry County, for instance, have all elected remote learning, while other surrounding localities have selected either a hybrid plan or have yet to decide.
Teachers have already developed learning modules for at least the first semester that can be delivered through in-person instruction, virtually or take-home packets.
“We should be able to transition into [fully remote learning] if needed," Jessica Jones said.
Slightly more than 17%, or 258 of the county’s roughly 1,500 employees, responded in the survey, which was open from July 21 through July 28. Of those who responded, nearly three out of every four were teachers. The rest were split between teacher assistants, administrators, bus drivers and others.
This is the second major survey of staff that has been done since the school division’s reopening plan was first announced. The first, which was put out by the division and solicited open-ended comments instead of asking specific questions, also brought back mixed views on the division’s reopening plan, but did lead to a few major scheduling changes.
When asked “when would you feel comfortable returning for in-person instruction,” respondents presented mixed views: 114 (45.24%) said after businesses have been open for a while; 87 (34.52%) choose the answer “after a vaccine is released;” and 51 (20.24%) indicated they would be comfortable returning “immediately when businesses reopen.”
Questions of who should wear masks and how social distancing measures should be enforced among staff and students saw some mixed views. When asked about students wearing masks at all times except when eating, 40% said they must, 36.08% said it would be nice if they did, and the remaining more than 23% either said they didn’t care or that they shouldn’t have that. Just under 58% said yes to “support for 3 feet of distance with masks,” while slightly more than 58% said yes when asked “social distance the students for in-person learning.”
One question regarded the presence of a nurse at each school, with 89% of respondents saying that is a must have. Currently, each of the 18 elementary, middle and high schools in the division has a full-time nurse stationed there. The Pittsylvania Career Tech Center, the Regional Alternative School/Stem Academy and the Victory Academy do not have full-time nurses, but the division’s two nurse coordinators help cover those schools, Steven Mayhew, assistant superintendent of administration, said.
The Pittsylvania County School Board would need to approve any change in the reopening plan. The board is scheduled to meet on Aug. 11.
