With rise in COVID-19 cases, Pittsylvania Education Association recommends all remote start to school year

This is the second major survey of staff that has been done since the school division’s reopening plan was first announced. The first, which was put out by the division and solicited open-ended comments instead of asking specific questions, also brought back mixed views on the division’s reopening plan, but did lead to a few major scheduling changes.

When asked “when would you feel comfortable returning for in-person instruction,” respondents presented mixed views: 114 (45.24%) said after businesses have been open for a while; 87 (34.52%) choose the answer “after a vaccine is released;” and 51 (20.24%) indicated they would be comfortable returning “immediately when businesses reopen.”

Questions of who should wear masks and how social distancing measures should be enforced among staff and students saw some mixed views. When asked about students wearing masks at all times except when eating, 40% said they must, 36.08% said it would be nice if they did, and the remaining more than 23% either said they didn’t care or that they shouldn’t have that. Just under 58% said yes to “support for 3 feet of distance with masks,” while slightly more than 58% said yes when asked “social distance the students for in-person learning.”