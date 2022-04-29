With sensory room, Otterbots extending inclusivity efforts for Danville-area baseball fans

While it was a menacing, futuristic version of an animal recognized for being adorable and cuddly and often seen floating in the Dan River that grabbed the national sporting headlines last summer, the Danville Otterbots have an alternate logo: one that’s more in line with the Otterbots’ community service mantra and what they hope to accomplish.

Otters hold hands in the water while they sleep so they don’t drift away from each other. Wanting a logo that would represent togetherness and their desire to represent all the city’s residents, the organization released a secondary logo that shows two robotic otters holding a baseball.

The Otterbots and their general manager, Austin Scher, wanted to make sure they put their money where their mouths were and did just that, hosting events such as all faiths night, cancer awareness night and pride night.

Opening day may still be over a month away, but the Otterbots are already continuing their inclusivity efforts as they cut the ribbon on the new Ballpark Sensory Room presented by the Hughes Center on Friday morning.

The center located in Pittsylvania County has a vision to "be the psychiatric residential treatment provider of choice for adolescents and young adults who are diagnosed with an intellectual disability and/or autism spectrum disorder," according to its website.

The new sensory room will provide opportunities for children with sensory sensitivities and their families to be able to enjoy Otterbots games and non-baseball ballpark events all season.

Presented by The Hughes Center, the Otterbots Ballpark Sensory Room will be located on the right-field concourse in the Kids Zone and features cuddle swings, fidget boards, soft LED lights, wall-to-wall padding, uniquely textured rugs, sound-deadening headphones, comfortable chairs, sensory friendly fidget toys and a blackout curtain. Parents can pull back a curtain overlooking the Kid Zone and keep an eye on their non-sensory averse siblings or friends during their time in the sensory room.

While many baseball fans enjoy the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd after a home run, loud music blaring from speakers or post-game fireworks, there are other attendees who have adverse reactions to the atmosphere.

Thanks to the efforts of the Otterbots and The Hatcher Center, those who experience sensory overloads along with their families, will now have a safe haven.

“You’ve got a family of five, both parents are neurotypical, the parents are neurotypical, the siblings are neurotypical, one is on the spectrum and if in the bottom of the first inning our third guy in the lineup hits a three-run homer, our PA announcer is screaming, everybody in the seats are stomping their feet, clapping their hands, yelling and that can all trigger a sensory overload,” Scher said.

Scher has extensive experience with those with sensory sensitivities as his mother was a special education teacher who specialized in students on the autism spectrum and his girlfriend, Samantha Smith-Herndon, has a son named Aubrey who was diagnosed with language delay autism when he was 18 months old, meaning he has first-hand experience with how hard overloads can be on all those involved.

According to Scher, the Ballpark Sensory Room will ease the transitions and give families the chance to return to the game.

Transitions

“Transitions during overloads are even harder, so having somewhere where you can go for five, 10, 15, 30 minutes and have somewhere that’s as soundproof as we can make it, where there are things to touch, to feel, to play with, to lie down on, completely climate controlled, things will be much cooler in that room, the sensory room exists to help people decompress and calm down a bit and go back to their seats and enjoy the game,” Scher said.

For Smith-Herndon, the room will provide those who are sensory adverse with a sense of solidarity.

“Everybody wants to be related to, everybody wants to be understood so if you are using the sensory room because you’re overstimulated or need to seek out a moment of peace, knowing that there are other people with the same mindset, makes you feel more included and that inclusivity, being seen, being understood, being related is huge,” Smith-Herndon said.

Smith-Herndon commented on the love Aubrey has for Scher, the Otterbots and sports in general. However, she also recalled his sensitivities preventing him from sitting through a full game during the Otterbots’ inaugural season last year.

“As much as he loves Austin and as much as he loves the Otterbots and sports, at a certain point last season, we had to leave, I think the longest we made it was the sixth inning,” she said. “But this is going to give him time to decompress in a space specific for his needs where he can go and reevaluate and decompress and integrate these activities.”

According to Smith-Herndon, activities such as the swings can provide the most comfort for Aubrey, providing him with what’s known as a “squeeze.”

“He can cocoon in them and they’ll give him a bit of pressure and he can have that moment for himself and come back and enjoy the game,” she said.

Alison Waymouth, director of business development for The Hughes Center, echoed Smith-Herndon’s sentiment.

A quiet place

“So, for a lot of individuals that have sensory sensitivities at a baseball games there can be a lot of simulation that can be overwhelming so just having a quiet place to go to reset, re-gather your thoughts and feelings before you go back out there is a great thing to have,” Waymouth said.

“This gives an opportunity for some kids in our community who could never go to a baseball game the opportunity to experience something we take for granted,” said Mark Howard, chief executive officer for The Hughes Center. “A lot of our kids are looking forward to doing typical, everyday activities and unfortunately sometimes kids with autism spectrum disorder, they are unable to do that so this gives them the opportunity to do something every other kid can do.”

Smith-Herndon brought up a saying often used in relation to the autism spectrum: “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism,” meaning no one case is the same.

Given the differences in each case, the sensory room will also provide neurotypical individuals with the ability to interact with a plethora of people with sensory sensitivities.

“Hopefully, it will welcome non-neurotypical children into the ballpark and even if those children don’t need the sensory room, if they’re in the bounce house with a neurotypical child or playing cornhole with a neurotypical child or if they’re shooting hoops, they’ll be able to have that interaction and realize differences should be celebrated,” Scher said. “Not everybody is going to be exactly the same and you shouldn’t pigeonhole yourself into only spending time with people who look like you, think like you.

“I do think having the Kids Zone as an expanded area and having the sensory room in the Kids Zone will provide that fleeting moment you won’t find other places will bring those two kids together who have never talked, maybe never would’ve talked and it won’t matter if one of them is on the autism spectrum and the other isn’t," he continued. "They’ll become friends at an Otterbots’ game.”

Solidarity for parents

Smith-Herndon hopes the sensory room will provide solidarity for parents as well.

“I do hope that it provides opportunities for not only the kids but the parents of those kids as well,” she said. “I hope the parents of both neurotypical and non-neurotypical kids can come together and form friendships and relationships along with their kids. I hope it gives them opportunities they would’ve never had if it wasn’t for going to an Otterbots’ game.”

Howard believes the room’s location will provide such opportunities.

“I think that one of the cool things is that because this area is in the Kids Zone, they are naturally going to be interested in what’s going on in the sensory room and they’re going to be introduced to concepts that are sensory friendly and then ask questions and become inquisitive,” Howard said.

“That’s where the connections for folks who may not be on the spectrum or not have a lot of interaction with folks who have sensory disabilities will have the opportunity to start asking questions and explore," he continued.

Waymouth added, “It also presents a great opportunity for kids who do have sensory sensitivities to integrate with kids that are in the Kids Zone and when they come out of there, they might want to come out and get in the bouncy house or play the other playground games.”