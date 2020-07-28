With smaller groups, Danville area summer camps and day cares get creative amid pandemic

Further, Cothren said parents might not want to spend the money for their child to attend a summer camp if the traditional summer camp field trips — to zoos, museums or Danville Braves games — weren’t going to happen.

Instead, YMCA campers have their own art supplies that they don’t have to share. They use the same pool noodle on days they get to swim. Every child gets his or her own basketball during visits to the gym, unless of course the children have decided that day they’ll be playing Zombie Tag — a game where one child is designated “it” at the beginning and then must tag other campers to turn them into zombies and help tag the rest of the group.

There is still time for snacks and playing outside, depending on the weather. There is extra reading time set aside for especially hot days, and some children are allowed to use tablets from home.

All the while, the gym is cleaned before and after the children visit, and the same goes for the outdoor play area and the pool. Tables, faucet handles, basketballs and everything in between is sanitized regularly. Children are checked-in each morning at a door that is inaccessible to regular gym-goers, and the campers have their temperatures checked with an infrared thermometer up to six times per day.