With smaller groups, Danville area summer camps and day cares get creative amid pandemic

Some elements of summer camp will remain forever unchanged.
Like how you always chase after your best friends first during games of Zombie Tag.
But the summer of 2020, with the threat of the coronavirus still looming, has brought new challenges for operators of area summer camps and day cares.
Children dropped off at child care locations can still spend parts of their days swimming or running around a gymnasium, but they’re also washing their hands much more frequently, eating lunch several feet away from their friends and having their temperatures checked at regular intervals.
The school year that ended in a fashion unlike any that came before it has now bled over into a summer that nobody could have ever envisioned.
“With all the training we’ve done — webinars and Zoom calls — it’s actually worked out a little easier than we thought it was going to,” said Cord Cothren, the senior program director at the Danville YMCA. “We had to get creative with the stuff we’re doing.”
The cohort of campers at the YMCA this summer has hovered around 15 children, less than half of what it has been in past summers. Cothren believes this is due, in part, to parents still working from home, thereby having more time to watch their own children, or parents not feeling comfortable letting their kids intermingle with others while COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Further, Cothren said parents might not want to spend the money for their child to attend a summer camp if the traditional summer camp field trips — to zoos, museums or Danville Braves games — weren’t going to happen.
Instead, YMCA campers have their own art supplies that they don’t have to share. They use the same pool noodle on days they get to swim. Every child gets his or her own basketball during visits to the gym, unless of course the children have decided that day they’ll be playing Zombie Tag — a game where one child is designated “it” at the beginning and then must tag other campers to turn them into zombies and help tag the rest of the group.
There is still time for snacks and playing outside, depending on the weather. There is extra reading time set aside for especially hot days, and some children are allowed to use tablets from home.
All the while, the gym is cleaned before and after the children visit, and the same goes for the outdoor play area and the pool. Tables, faucet handles, basketballs and everything in between is sanitized regularly. Children are checked-in each morning at a door that is inaccessible to regular gym-goers, and the campers have their temperatures checked with an infrared thermometer up to six times per day.
“We’re really trying to be safe. We’re really doing our due diligence,” Cothren said.
These are just some of the steps necessary to keep summer camp as safe as possible.
The logic is similar at Helping Hands Child Development Center, which is based at Danville Community College.
Thirty-one children are currently enrolled there, according to owner and program director Jessica Testerman. The changes this summer include increased space in between cots during nap time and the removal of plush toys and other items that cannot be easily sanitized. Children no longer serve themselves during lunchtime, they have their temperatures taken several times per day and they are divided into small class sizes.
The center, which sometimes acts as a training ground for students in DCC’s Early Childhood Education program, enrolls many younger children, which has presented some issues this summer.
“They do not understand the concept of social distancing or why they cannot play with their friends,” Testerman wrote in an email.
Small play groups of two to four children are still permitted to promote “social development,” Testerman wrote, but the environment overall is still a deviation from normal operating procedure. The center had 50 children enrolled in March prior to the pandemic, and that number dropped down to 12 by the end of that month.
Enrollment is also down at Children First Learning Center in Blairs, where 60 children have been common in past summers, but roughly half of that is enrolled this year, according to Director Joyce Purnell.
As with the YMCA and the Helping Hands Child Development Center, temperatures are taken upon arrival and tracked throughout the day at Children First, and parents are not allowed to enter the facility anymore.
While the staff at these facilities work hard to make safe and clean environments for children, there is also a responsibility on parents to keep children safe if they intend to drop them off for the day. So far, that hasn’t been a problem.
“All of our parents have been good about social distancing because we’ve not had any children or parents exposed or reported,” Purnell said.
Some of the children at Children First are a bit older, Purnell said, so they have a greater understanding of why so many cautionary measures are in place.
“When we explain to them why they have to do something a certain way, they’re good,” she said.
That’s a promising sign for the future given that some parents have inquired about having their children spend their time virtually learning during the school year in the childcare facility.
“We’re thinking about providing that for some of them because they don’t want their kids to go back to school,” Purnell said.
Similar discussions are happening at the YMCA.
“We don’t know what schools are going to do,” Cothren said. “We’re probably going to run some all-day camps if kids need a place to go to do their homework. We’ve just got to figure out the scheduling right now.”
In the meantime, the summer care will continue as best it can. Summer camp and day care have looked different this year, but Cothren said there are still some positives to be taken away from the experience.
“To be honest with you, I think they’re getting more out of it this year because with it being a smaller group, we’re able to make connections better,” Cothren said. “They’re getting to do a few more things that are educational than we normally would do. I’m liking it, but at the same time I’ll be glad when we’re back to our 40 or 50 kids again.”
The activities may have changed this summer, but the goals of the child care facilities haven’t.
“We still comfort and show affection to the children as if there wasn’t a pandemic,” Testerman wrote. “Children still need to feel loved and safe in their environment.”
Another element of summer that won’t change.
Cotton reports for the Danville Register & Bee.
