With snow, ice on way to Southern Virginia, winter storm warning issued

A potential punch of snow and ice heading toward Southern Virginia triggered a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

That 24-hour warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 10 p.m. Sunday.

"A vigorous winter storm exiting the Rockies will emerge across the central U.S. today moving east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast by Monday morning," Blacksburg meteorologists wrote in a Saturday morning forecast discussion.

The precipitation should begin as snow Saturday evening as a "conveyor belt of moisture" becomes established. With that moisture comes what forecasters call a "warm nose" that will transition the snow into sleet and freezing rain for areas near the North Carolina border.

Snow accumulations will depend on when that switchover happens. As of Saturday morning, some models suggested the warm air aloft may not be as pronounced as first thought, meaning heavy snow could fall for a longer period of time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch also could be possible.