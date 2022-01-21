With surge of COVID-19 cases in Dan River Region, three outbreaks appear at Averett University

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge at record levels — nearly 200 infections are being reported daily in Danville and Pittsylvania County — three outbreaks have been logged at Averett University this month, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

Two of those outbreaks appeared Friday in a weekly updated page from the health department. Cassie Williams Jones, a spokesperson for Averett University, confirmed Friday that three outbreaks have occurred since the campus reopened Jan. 3 for the spring semester.

In back-to-back days, the university reported outbreaks Jan. 12-13, data shows. Five cases are associated with the first day and fewer than five are linked to the second day. In an effort to protect anonymity, the health department shields the precise number of cases when it’s fewer than five.

An outbreak is classified when three or more cases are linked in one particular setting, according to a new standard started Jan. 1. Previously only two infections needed to be linked to meet the criteria.

“As the pandemic continues to evolve, so can our campus mitigation efforts,” Jones told the Register & Bee on Friday. “We continue to update our campus regularly with reminders and changes.”

As of Thursday, there were 18 individuals in isolation with COVID-19, according to the university’s dashboard. Since returning to campus Jan. 3, 39 people have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is experiencing a record-breaking surge of infections at the hands of the omicron variant, a highly transmissible version of the coronavirus. On Friday, 258 new cases were added to bring the seven-day rolling average to 198.

“Averett University remains committed to providing a safe and healthy campus, and we continue to employ a wide variety of mitigation strategies to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses,” Jones said.

Before coming back on campus for this spring semester, students and employees had to undergo a PCR COVID-19 test. The PCR tests are known as the gold standard in determining if someone is suffering from the virus.

“Additional various testing intervals could possibly come throughout the semester,” Jones said.

The university has a testing kiosk on campus that’s free and available to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“Challenges accessing testing and delays in getting results have caused some students to be delayed in their ability to attend classes in person or move into the residence halls,” Jones explained. “Our faculty and staff were poised to support them in their learning and access to our student support services.”

The university required all students and workers to be fully vaccinated for the spring semester. There are about 94% of students and 95% of employees fully vaccinated — meaning they’ve received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna version of one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Jones said.

“Averett strongly encourages its campus community to receive their booster shots when the timing is clinically compatible,” Jones said. “This recommendation could change based on a number of health care factors and regional case activity.”

Masks are required for indoor Averett facilities and whenever distancing isn’t possible outside. Both federal and state health agencies urge residents to don face coverings for indoor spaces since the transmission rate is extremely high in the region.

Jones explained students and staff members who show signs of COVID-19 — even if mild — are encouraged to call the health triage line on campus. That office handles all of the data monitoring, reporting and mitigation for the campus.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.