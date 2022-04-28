With surging prices, more seeking help from Dan River Region food banks

Following a drop in households looking for food assistance, the region's charities are once again seeing a rise in those seeking help.

Surging prices of food and gas are playing a role in the rebound, said Karen Harris, executive director at God's Storehouse. In addition, some items are missing from grocery store shelves due to shortages of certain products.

"People just can't buy as much as they need," Harris said during an interview in her office at the food bank on Memorial Drive.

There has been an 11% increase in the number of households served by God's Storehouse the first three months of this year compared to the same time period in 2021, Harris said.

The group served 5,132 households from January through March this year, compared to 4,641 during those months in 2021, Harris said.

Last November, Harris said the food bank had seen a 20% decline in the number of households seeking food assistance since 2019.

At the time, a little extra help from the government for those in need played at least a partial role in that drop.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, working families with couples making up to to $150,000 per year and those with a single parent earning up to $112,500 were eligible for a full child tax credit, which was increased.

The credit rose from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for children older than 6, and from $2,000 to $3,600 per child younger than 6. Also, the age limit for children was raised from 16 to 17.

Families were receiving monthly payment advances on the expanded child tax credit, but those payments expired at the end of 2021.

At the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center, the number of food boxes given away has been down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a temporary increase in government benefits. But those figures could go up again, said Mikel Pugh, a member of the group's board of directors.

"I do think it's going to turn around here soon," Pugh said Wednesday. "With inflation, people are going to find it much harder to find food."

The center's president, Kimberly Layne, said she also expects a jump the number of those needing food assistance. It has already started, she said.

"It has gone up," Layne said. "They are higher. They are definitely trending upward."

As gas and food prices increase, more households will turn to the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center for help, she said.

"Anything that takes away from that household income, we would see an increase," she said. "That has happened historically."

At one time, the group was providing about 300-400 boxes of food per month, but that number dropped to about 120-125 monthly. However, that figure has inched back up to about 135 to 145, Layne said.

"It has been happening steadily since October," she said.

The Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center, which splintered off from God’s Storehouse, officially started in 1997. The group serves the upper part of Pittsylvania County from Tightsqueeze to Campbell County, east to Halifax County and west to Henry County.

As to how inflation has affected charities' ability to acquire food, Harris said God's Storehouse is secure now.

"We pretty much stocked up last year," Harris said.

The group gets its food from donations, local food drives and from its grocery partners through Feeding Southwest Virginia, a program that enables God's Storehouse to purchase food at a discount. The charity gets its food from Food Lion, Sam's Club, Walmart, Dollar General, Aldi, Lidl, Sheetz and O'Kelly's, Harris said.

God's Storehouse also has grant money set aside for food purchases if needed, she added. However, if the money were used, inflation would reduce the amount of food it could buy, she said.

"It wouldn't go as far as it did in the past," Harris said.

As for the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center, the group bought much less food during the lull in requests for help, Layne said. The charity is not at the point of being forced to cut food costs.

The group buys food from F&L Market in Lynchburg, Elba Food Market in Gretna and occasionally at Food Lion, Layne said.

"We would buy less food if we were looking to save money, but we're not at that point," Layne said. "We have very good donors."

At the Salvation Army in Danville, Lt. Antonio Hodges said the group has seen an increase in the number of people coming to get a hot meal at the Henry Street facility.

During the winter, about 70-80 show up, but that number has increased to more than 100 since the weather has warmed up, Hodges said.

"More people can walk to get a meal when it's warmer," he said.

Also, the group has been giving out more food boxes than in the past due to word-of-mouth, Hodges said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.