With temperatures soaring into 90s, Danville Utilities asks customers to cut back power usage

With temperatures expected to soar above 90 degrees this week, Danville Utilities is asking electric customers scale back power usage at peak times — from 2 to 6 p.m. — through Thursday.
The city's wholesale power supplier issued what's known as a peak power alert for that time frame. Although plenty of power will be available, the high load periods are the electric utility industry’s equivalent of rush-hour traffic.
Reducing the demand for electricity during those hours will save on future power supply costs and keep rates lower, Danville Utilities officials said in a statement.
Demand for electricity across the regional power grid that serves Danville could be at its highest point of the year during those hours because of higher-than-average temperatures, a news release stated.
Temperatures are expected to top the 90-degree mark through Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts. Some rain toward the end of the week could bring some relief to the heat wave.
The advisory came from American Municipal Power, the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for Danville Utilities and 134 other members in nine states.
To reduce power consumption, the city suggests residents:
- Delay the use of major appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers;
- Set the air conditioner thermostat up a few degrees (even one degree will help) and use fans;
- Shut off lights when not needed and unplug small appliances and electric chargers (especially those with small lights);
Municipal electric utilities pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on what their communities are using during those hours. For every 1,000 kilowatts curtailed during the peak hours, Danville Utilities will save thousands toward 2022 power supply costs, the news release said.
Danville Utilities provides natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications services in Danville and distributes electricity to approximately 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory covering Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County, and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties.