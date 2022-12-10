With 'trifecta' worry rising, Sovah Health-Danville's emergency room sometimes filled to capacity

It's the same refrain from a holiday health song of the last two years: more people are expected to fall ill in the coming weeks, potentially setting the stage to stress an already strained system, especially at Sovah Health-Danville where its emergency room is sometimes filled to capacity.

And even with a so-called trifecta — COVID-19, flu and RSV — circulating and bringing extra layers of concern, alarm bells are more muted this season, if any are ringing at all.

"The last few years have shown us anything is possible," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "We continue to monitor the situation and are prepared for an emergency response if needed."

Right now, flu infections make up about half of the respiratory illness hospitalizations in Virginia, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday.

Virginia is in the highest level for flu spread as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted in a purple color on a nationwide map. Eleven other states join the commonwealth in the top tier this week.

For the week ending Dec. 3 — the last period data is available — Virginia reported 2,439 positive lab cases of flu. In all, more than 17,700 state residents have become infected with influenza this season, which started in October.

"We are seeing a large number of flu A patients," Gunn-Nolan said. "Most are unvaccinated."

She noted before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were many national and local deaths from the flu.

Respiratory syncytial virus — commonly called RSV — also is a worry.

"This year the trend is the trifecta concern of RSV, flu and COVID," Gunn-Nolan said.

Emergency room

If someone has to go to the emergency department at Sovah Health-Danville, it may be full.

And while they aren't necessarily seeing a higher-than-normal patient volume now, it always increases as winter sets in.

When an ambulance brings a patient to the hospital, sometimes those units are told to "stage outside."

Simply put, that means there aren't any beds available, for one reason or another, and they have to wait outside the hospital.

"The emergency department is full, and an active response team is not available," Gunn-Nolan said when asked to explain what happens when ambulances are asked to stage. "Emergency crews continue acute management and stabilization as patients get triaged based on severity/acuity."

Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville, explained the emergency room capacity "fluctuates regularly" based on available staffing and the needs of patients.

"We don’t want to deter any one from coming to the hospital when needed," Gunn-Nolan stressed when asked if the problem is an influx of patients or not enough health care workers.

"So saying 'too many patients' doesn’t align with our role as health care workers," she said. "Workforce concerns continue to be a challenge for health care — similar to workforce challenges in many industries."

Staffing shortages have plagued the local hospital — and others across the nation — for more than a year.

Overall, Sovah Health-Danville is in good shape with overall hospital beds available, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The most recent data submitted for the week ending Dec. 1 showed 137 of 228 inpatient beds occupied, translating into 40% availability.

However, the ICU only had three of 26 beds available, data from Sovah Health showed.

COVID-19

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is back in a surge for COVID-19, which means the area is "experiencing sustained rapid growth and exceeds recent infection points," UVa reported Friday.

There are 15 health districts in the state experiencing a similar situation as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the commonwealth.

UVa models suggest another winter surge is possible, but the projected figures stay far below last winter's record-breaking infections. In the more dire of forecasts, there could be about 466 weekly cases of COVID-19 in Danville and Pittsylvania County by late January.

On Friday, there were 677 patients hospitalized in Virginia for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. That marks the highest level since September.

But to put that in comparison, there were 3,700 at the height of last winter's surge.

Still, combined with flu patients, it's enough to cause worry for what could happen after the holidays.

"Continued growth by both may tax the hospital system in the coming weeks," UVa researchers wrote in Friday's report.

"We know a surge of any or all three could happen," Gunn-Nolan said, also referencing RSV. "We are prepared but remain hopeful we will be able to continue through the winter months without somber events."

Vaccines

Vaccine administration is down by 87% compared to a year ago in Virginia. Currently, about 6,873 shots are given per day in the state, compared to about 55,000 daily last year as the omicron strain of COVID-19 was starting to increase case counts.

Known as bivalent boosters, the latest vaccines target the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron version. UVa officials say it's "critical for Virginians" to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines and doing so could slow the incoming surge.

"I can’t urge people enough to get vaccinated/boosted," Gunn-Nolan said. She also urged residents to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to protect others when presented with symptoms like a cough or runny nose.