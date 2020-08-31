With two new deaths, COVID-19 toll reaches 20 for Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has now recorded 20 deaths from COVID-19 after two more were listed on Monday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The two new deaths in Danville were a man and woman over the age of 80, data shows. Health officials have noted a lag in entering data into the online database, so it's not clear when the deaths occurred.

No other details were available, and health department officials do not comment on individual death details.

The Virginia Long-Term Care website shows that five deaths occurred from an outbreak of the illness caused by the coronavirus at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. There are 35 cases listed with that outbreak. Another outbreak at Roman Eagle Memorial Home has 20 cases associated with it. The website does not indicate any deaths.

As of Monday, there were 606 COVID-19 cases in Danville and 770 in Pittsylvania County. Of the total 1,376 cases in the local health district, six are classified as probable, meaning someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.

The district has added 163 cases in a seven-day period, online data shows.