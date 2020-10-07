With two new deaths, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District toll now at 44

For the third day in a row, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added to its COVID-19 death toll.

Two new deaths — one each in Danville and Pittsylvania County — listed in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health brings the local district’s total to 44.

One resident was 80 or older, and the other was in the 70-79 age range. The health department doesn’t comment on individual deaths and only provides basic demographics online.

Deaths and cases are assigned to a person’s official place of residence.

While outbreaks are in progress at three long-term care facilities in Danville, no changes were noted from Tuesday’s report when the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force added another death at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville for a total of eight. At Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, the site still reported 11 fatalities, but the facility administrator has previously confirmed 14.

Thirty new cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus were added in Wednesday’s daily update by the health department across the local district. In Pittsylvania County, 13 new cases brought the cumulative total to 1,100. Danville’s caseload was at 978 with 17 new cases.