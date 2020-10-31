With virus numbers on the rise in Danville and Pittsylvania County, October goes down as second highest month for new cases

October concluded with 679 new cases of COVID-19 added between Danville and Pittsylvania County, marking the second highest monthly caseload since the pandemic began.
August holds the record with 697 infections, a time fueled by beach travel and community spread, health officials said at the time. Included in the numbers this month are more than 100 inmates and employees of Danville City Jail who tested positive when an outbreak swept through the main facility.
Cases again appear on an uptick with 182 recorded this week alone, sending the average daily count up to 26 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Just a week ago, there were about 14 new daily cases.
That increase comes as the state caseload also steadily rises. On Saturday, 1,551 new cases were reported throughout the commonwealth. Numbers in Southwest Virginia are particularly troublesome, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said at a COVID-19 briefing this week.
October also broke the record for the most local deaths with 23 appearing in reports through the month. In all, 61 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Most of those deaths — 34 — occurred in residents over the age of 80. Of the 61 total deaths, 37 were women compared to 24 men.
Another record this month came on Oct. 12, when data from the health department showed a Danville man in his 30s died from COVID-19, marking the youngest area resident to succumb to the illness.
A new outbreak at a long-term care facility was added to the books this month. Stratford Rehabilitation Center became the fourth center to experience an outbreak, classified as at least two lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests at a particular location. A website that tracks outbreaks at those facilities doesn't list any cases for Stratford Health, likely because there are less than five. The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force shields smaller caseloads in an effort to protect the privacy of patients.
Even with more cases, the 7-day average of percent positive results is down to 6.8% compared to more than 10% at the start of the month. The figure calculates the number of positive results against the overall amount of tests administered and is a metric used by health officials to determine if the virus is under control in an area. A lower number is always the goal.
The state's rate is up to 5.6% after slowly rising throughout the week.
A constantly evolving COVID-19 model from the University of Virginia now predicts Virginia's weekly cases will peak in mid-January at 14,000 cases. The latest report issued Friday is based on what UVa sees as a stabilization of cases in Virginia. The report actually puts the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District in a declining caseload category.
A surge in cases would put January's peak at more than 23,000 per week.
The next few weeks will determine the trajectory of the pandemic, researches stress. The risk include weather changes — driving more people and events inside — and the holiday season, a traditional time for large social gatherings. A national surge also will factor into Virginia's numbers.
State health officials discussed the topic of holidays at the governor's briefing Wednesday, referencing the spread in Southwest Virginia mainly from small gatherings. It's those simple get-togethers with three or four people that can quickly create a domino effect for the spread of the illness.
"To avoid this, we need to exercise more control, and make sure that in addition to being festive, our holiday celebrations are safe as well," UVa. researchers wrote in Friday's update.
Pandemic fatigue is quickly becoming another worry among leaders. As people become less vigilant — not wearing masks or continuing routine hand washing and sanitizing — there's a greater chance cases will climb higher.
Referencing a surge in Southwest Virginia, a scenario could emerge there straining hospital capacity in December and January.
Simply put, the UVa report says "the risks for a worsening COVID-19 season outweigh the one pointing to improvement."
