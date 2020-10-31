With virus numbers on the rise in Danville and Pittsylvania County, October goes down as second highest month for new cases

October concluded with 679 new cases of COVID-19 added between Danville and Pittsylvania County, marking the second highest monthly caseload since the pandemic began.

August holds the record with 697 infections, a time fueled by beach travel and community spread, health officials said at the time. Included in the numbers this month are more than 100 inmates and employees of Danville City Jail who tested positive when an outbreak swept through the main facility.

Cases again appear on an uptick with 182 recorded this week alone, sending the average daily count up to 26 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Just a week ago, there were about 14 new daily cases.

That increase comes as the state caseload also steadily rises. On Saturday, 1,551 new cases were reported throughout the commonwealth. Numbers in Southwest Virginia are particularly troublesome, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said at a COVID-19 briefing this week.

October also broke the record for the most local deaths with 23 appearing in reports through the month. In all, 61 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Most of those deaths — 34 — occurred in residents over the age of 80. Of the 61 total deaths, 37 were women compared to 24 men.