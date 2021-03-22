With virus precautions in place, 4-H camp returns in June for Dan River Region children

Prepared in case

There also are procedures in place if a child gets sick while at the camp.

"Should someone get sick at camp, we have completely closed off one of the lodges to serve as a quarantine area for youth to stay safe while they are waiting to be picked up by parents," Hale said.

This particular lodge is secluded and has individual rooms with a private bathroom, making it perfect for quarantine, he said.

For some kids, this camp will be the first real outing since the pandemic started altering routine life in March 2020. That may bring fears of non-compliance with a rambunctious bunch of 9- to 13-year-olds. But Hale, who also works with students at area schools, doesn't see it that way.

"I believe that youth are among the most resilient and adaptable of humans," he said. "While I have been working with youth in my other programming, I am amazed at how compliant they are with masks and social distancing, they have completely assimilated COVID-19 precautions into their daily lives."

Also, most of the camp experience happens outside with adventures designed to keep the young participants on the move and constantly engaged.