With virus precautions in place, 4-H camp returns in June for Dan River Region children

A slice of normality will return this summer for cooped-up children looking to escape pandemic isolation.
The yearly 4-H Junior Camp fell victim to the coronavirus last year, but it's not the first time the summer excursion had the plug pulled. In 2012, damage from a derecho and an extended power outage forced Danville to abandon plans for camp that year also.
"These are extraordinary circumstances, there is almost nothing that can cancel camp," said Daniel Hale, a 4-H youth development extension agent in Danville.
This year's camp — set June 14-18 in Wirtz — will be limited to 50% capacity amid a long list of other COVID-19 precautions.
First, campers will remain in the same groups — also known as pods — for living arrangements, dining and special programs. The Virginia Cooperative Extension said it will operate the camp with lesser capacity in cabins and lodges compared to a typical summer.
Participants generally must wear mask all the time with only a few exceptions. There will be special locations established for "mask breaks." Theses areas will allow the children to take off their masks while they are safely apart from others. In addition, masks aren't required for aquatic activities or on the firing line for shooting sports.
Changes afoot
The pandemic precautions do make preparations challenging, but for Hale, that extra hassle is worth it.
"Camp can be a life changing experience for youth, I know it was for me," Hale told the Register & Bee via email. "It was heartbreaking to have to cancel camp last year, but safety comes first."
In another departure from tradition, the check-in process will be "touchless," the extension office said. Families will need to stay in their vehicles when arriving to send their children off to camp or picking them up. Those exact details are still being ironed out.
Each day, participants and camp staffers will undergo health screenings that will include temperature checks. Meals will be grab-and-go style or a buffet, the extension office said. The family-style ground dining isn't an option this year.
This year's camp will require the youth to pass a test but not one based on academics or abilities. Campers, along with staff members, have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test seven days before camp. Alternatively, they need to show a 14-day symptom screening for the camper and family members.
The cooperative extension said this is all part of executive order actions by Gov. Ralph Northam.
If the symptom screening test is used, campers will need to restrict close contact with anyone outside the family for that 14-day period.
Prepared in case
There also are procedures in place if a child gets sick while at the camp.
"Should someone get sick at camp, we have completely closed off one of the lodges to serve as a quarantine area for youth to stay safe while they are waiting to be picked up by parents," Hale said.
This particular lodge is secluded and has individual rooms with a private bathroom, making it perfect for quarantine, he said.
For some kids, this camp will be the first real outing since the pandemic started altering routine life in March 2020. That may bring fears of non-compliance with a rambunctious bunch of 9- to 13-year-olds. But Hale, who also works with students at area schools, doesn't see it that way.
"I believe that youth are among the most resilient and adaptable of humans," he said. "While I have been working with youth in my other programming, I am amazed at how compliant they are with masks and social distancing, they have completely assimilated COVID-19 precautions into their daily lives."
Also, most of the camp experience happens outside with adventures designed to keep the young participants on the move and constantly engaged.
"They are really only in their lodges long enough to shower and sleep," Hale said.