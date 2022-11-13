With widespread flu in state, drive-thru vaccine clinic planned Friday in Chatham

With the state in the highest level for flu activity, the local health district will offer free vaccines Friday via a drive-thru clinic in Chatham.

Anyone 9 and older will be eligible at the event set from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Chatham Health Department at 200 H G Mcghee Drive.

“Virginia is already seeing widespread reports of the flu,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in a statement. “Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting your flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

To get a shot, resident must remain in a vehicle and be seated near a window, according to a news release. With a limited supply of vaccines, the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For children 18 and under, a parent or guardian must accompany them. The vaccine is provided by the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Emergency Preparedness.

For the first week of the month, 9% of all emergency department and urgent care clinic visits in the commonwealth were for flu-like symptoms, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Virginia placed in the highest tier for flu activity, along with other states in the South.

So far this season, the CDC estimates 2.8 million flu illnesses, resulting in 23,000 hospitalizations and about 1,300 deaths, data indicates.

Virginia has reported nearly 6,000 flu infections this season, which started in October.

"Most experts believe that flu viruses spread mainly by tiny droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk," CDC officials said on its website. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby."

However, while happening less often, it is possible to get the flu by touching a surface that has the flu virus and in turn touching the mouth or nose, according to the CDC.

People 65 and older — including those who live in a long-term care home — are considered a high risk for flu complications, according to the state department of health. Also, people who have chronic lung or heart issues, or other serious medical concerns face an elevated risk.

That's why state and federal health agencies urge vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older each year.

Symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue, according to the news release. Generally speaking, a person gets sick about one to three days after being exposed to the virus.

Experts offer the same advice that became standard for COVID-19 to reduce the risk of getting sick, including vaccinations, washing hands, covering a cough and staying home when sick.