Woman had to knock out window in camper to escape flames in Keeling

A woman suffered burns Thursday afternoon after she had to knock out a back window of her camper to escape the flames.

It was about 3 p.m. when Blairs Fire and Rescue responded to Paradise Lake and Campground on Keeling Drive to find the camper ablaze, a news release reported.

The fire had already spread to another camper, and a third was moved away but still suffered what was described as moderate damage.

Because both campers were consumed in flames, crews had to battle the fire from outside. The blaze also spread across a roadway toward a wooded lot where it threatened another camper.

It took about an hour for firefighters to bring it all under control. Both campers were a total loss, reduced to only blackened rubble.

The owner was in the camper when the fire broke out, the release stated. She had to kick out a rear window to get out, suffering burns to her face and head from the flames. She was treated and stayed on scene with family members.

Two pets died in the blaze, the release reported.

The American Red Cross is helping those impacted.

The release did not indicate a cause of the blaze or if an investigation was ongoing.

Blairs sent two engines, an ambulance, a response vehicle and 10 members to the scene. Crews from Ringgold, Kentuck, Keeling and Mount Hermon departments also responded.