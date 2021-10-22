Work continues on Center for Manufacturing Advancement in Danville

Contractor Blair Construction has worked with architect Dewberry and other partners to complete most of the steel structure of the future Center for Manufacturing Advancement at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. The 51,250-square-foot building, a $25.5 million project undertaken in cooperation with the commonwealth of Virginia, will be a new addition to the campus of the Institute in Danville. Projected to open in 2022, the center will feature two floors, offices, meeting spaces, rapid-launch facilities, an ISO-certified inspection lab and process improvement labs. The center will allow advanced manufacturing companies to collaborate and enhance processes, improve quality, integrate emerging technology and discover next-generation capabilities. It will specifically target manufacturing companies establishing or expanding their presence in Southern Virginia.