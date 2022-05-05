Work set to begin for new facility for The Hughes Center in Danville

The Hughes Center — a part of Danville and Pittsylvania County for nearly 100 years — soon will begin work on a new facility expected to be finished in early 2024.

Originally serving as an orphanage, the center has provided residential mental health treatment to children and adolescents with autism and intellectual disabilities since 2006, a news release reported.

“This expansion is key to addressing the mental health continuum of care challenges Virginia has faced in recent years,” Mark Howard, chief executive officer of The Hughes Center, said. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities so they can achieve their fullest potential."

The new facility to be located on the current site will feature a total of 96 beds, 32 more than the current capacity, the release stated.

On average, residents stay with the center for about a year as they advance to develop integration projects in the region. During that time, the focus includes "specialized education, better comprehend coping mechanisms through therapeutic intervention, improve independence in activities of daily living," the release stated.

"It is essential our residents have the facilities, resources and support to become independent and reach that potential," Howard said in the statement. "The replacement facility is a key step in meeting those needs.”

The center partners with other community group. Last week, The Hughes Center celebrated a new sensory room for the Danville Otterbots.

That new space will provide opportunities for children with sensory sensitivities and their families to be able to enjoy Otterbots games and non-baseball ballpark events all season.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned in late May for the replacement building. While construction of the new facility — on the current property located off Franklin Turnpike — proceeds, it won't impact the services, education or care at the current space, officials said. The new state-of-the-art space is expected to be finished by March 2024.

The new building will feature education space and sensory tools, the release stated.

“We are looking forward to the expansion of our facility,” said Cindy Pruitt-Rhodes, director of clinical services for The Hughes Center. “This will allow us to provide more services to the residents in our setting and to meet the needs of the community.”