 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worker hurt when vehicle crashes into Danville laundromat
0 comments
breaking top story

Worker hurt when vehicle crashes into Danville laundromat

One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a Danville laundromat on Tuesday evening, the Danville Fire Department reports.

Crews were called to Laundry Land, located at 824 Westover Drive, at about 7:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle that hit the building had moved away and was parked in the front lot, according to a news release from the fire department.

While the driver was not injured, one employee inside was hurt and taken to Sovah Health-Danville. The fire department said the injuries were not life-threatening. 

Members of the department's technical rescue team, along with other firefighters, constructed what's called "T" posts to support the front of the laundromat.

"We used plywood to cover the opening until the the building manager can get someone to work on the building," officials wrote in the news release.

The Danville Police Department is handling the investigation of the crash. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert