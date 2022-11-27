Wreaths for a Cause returns at Danville's Institute to benefit charities

With leftover turkey nearly gone and holiday shopping in full swing, attention turns to festive decorating for the holidays.

At the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, wreaths will adorn the atrium, all in an effort to raise money for Dan River Region charities.

The Institute is bringing back its Wreaths for a Cause for a second season.

“Every holiday season, we look forward to inviting the public to enjoy decorations in our Institute Conference Center while also giving back to our nonprofits who are so important to the fabric of our community," Ellen Bass, of the Institute, said in a statement. “This is the second year for Wreaths for a Cause, and we hope to raise even more funds than the $16,000 we were fortunate to raise last year.”

Businesses and organizations will create and display wreaths to support selected charities. Funds are raised in the form of votes, or donations.

Starting Monday, members of the public may visit the Institute's atrium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to vote for wreaths by making a donation, according to a news release.

The voting will continue until 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

The charity gets to keep all the money donated, plus, the wreath that collects the most money will receive a bonus of $1,000.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, the Institute will host an open house event as a culmination of the endeavor. Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be provided.

More than 70 wreaths are expected to be auctioned to benefit the charities.

Austin Scher, of the Danville Otterbots, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Rita Smith, of River City Auction, will serve as wreath auctioneer.

Tickets are $10 each and proceeds will go to the United Way of Danville and Pittsylvania County. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Institute or at the door Dec. 15.

Adding more money to nonprofits, a random drawing of all wreaths will award $1,000 and $500 to a participating charity, a news release stated.

In addition, drawing will award a gift card package from local businesses (currently valued at $250) at 7:15 p.m. Individuals must be present to win.

The Institute serves Virginia as a regional catalyst for economic transformation with applied research, advanced learning, manufacturing advancement, conference center services and economic development efforts within Southern Virginia.