You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wreck sends toddler and mother to hospital; Danville man charged
0 comments

Wreck sends toddler and mother to hospital; Danville man charged

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Danville man has been charged following a wreck that resulted in his passengers — a toddler and his mother — being sent to a hospital around noon Thursday.   

Ricky Jeffries, 24, was charged with reckless driving after he lost control of the car he was driving on Northwest Boulevard, struck a telephone pole and overturned, said Danville Police Sgt. J.L. West. 

Jeffries was traveling north when the wreck happened. The incident closed traffic along Northwest Boulevard. 

The child, a male toddler, had minor injuries but his mother had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, said Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis. She was listed in stable condition.  

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News