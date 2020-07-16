Wreck sends toddler and mother to hospital; Danville man charged

A Danville man has been charged following a wreck that resulted in his passengers — a toddler and his mother — being sent to a hospital around noon Thursday.
Ricky Jeffries, 24, was charged with reckless driving after he lost control of the car he was driving on Northwest Boulevard, struck a telephone pole and overturned, said Danville Police Sgt. J.L. West.
Jeffries was traveling north when the wreck happened. The incident closed traffic along Northwest Boulevard.
The child, a male toddler, had minor injuries but his mother had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, said Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis. She was listed in stable condition.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee.
