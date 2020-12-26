YEAR IN REVIEW: Danville wagers on casino as ultimate game changer for city

While the coronavirus pandemic will forever be etched into the history books of 2020, there's another local story that many city officials see as the ultimate game changer for Danville.
After about two years of efforts that resulted in a November vote by city residents in favor of a Caesars Virginia casino at the former Dan River Inc. site at Schoolfield, Danville now awaits construction of the project.
2020 included Danville receiving seven different offers early this year for a casino project in Danville before choosing Caesars in June.
“It’s certainly been an interesting and challenging several months working on this project,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “At the end of the day, we feel very good about Caesars as the selection and what they plan to do for our community.”
During closed sessions of Danville City Council held in early March, members heard presentations from four casino operators that responded to a request for proposals from the city in December 2019.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area — and nation — in mid-March, with restrictions on gatherings and non-essential stores ordered closed by the state.
However, the ongoing economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic did not seem to have seriously affected Caesars’ and other companies’ plans to land a gaming facility in Danville.
“Caesars Entertainment intends to pursue a gaming license in Virginia and hopes to build and manage a casino in Danville,” company spokeswoman Chelsea Ryder told the Danville Register & Bee via email in April.
Lee Vogler, vice mayor at the time, said companies that had shown interest in opening a casino in Danville had not expressed any intention of reversing course.
“The very strong interest that was there before is still there,” Vogler said. “We have not heard any indication of less interest than what was previously expressed.
Making the decision
The city’s final selection didn’t happen before another gaming company, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, ran an ad in the Danville Register & Bee on May 17 trying to persuade voters to pick their proposed project for a casino resort at the former White Mill building on Memorial Drive in downtown Danville.
“It’s understandable a company is going to do whatever it can to be selected as the preferred casino gaming provider,” Larking reflected. “They had a very good proposal, but after a lot of discussion and consideration the City Council selected Caesars.”
Following the May 17 ad that ran on a Sunday, city officials scrambled to put together and schedule an event for the next day at the Schoolfield site announcing that the city was in negotiations with Caesars as its preferred casino gaming operator.
“Our preference is we would have had more time to more carefully roll out the announcement, but thankfully our economic development department has a lot of experience pulling together events,” Larking said. “We were able to pull it together at the last minute. I think they did a fantastic job.”
Peninsula Pacific Entertainment in Richmond, which owns Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County, wanted to build a casino resort at the White Mill building on Memorial Drive. Colonial Downs also pushed for a 2019 referendum in Danville that called for approval of an off-track betting facility, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, in the city.
Though city residents approved an off-track betting facility, Rosie’s will not be coming to Danville now that Caesars will open its casino in 2023. State law prohibits pari-mutuel betting facilities from locating within 35 miles of a casino.
Peninsula Pacific and the Madison, Wisconsin-based The Alexander Company, the latter of which is looking to purchase the White Mill property on Memorial Drive, pushed a casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site. The Alexander Company has a purchase option agreement with the city for the White Mill, which expires March 3.
In a May 17 advertisement in the Register & Bee, the companies laid out a vision for the White Mill that included majestic river views, a full casino, 12 bars and restaurants, historical architecture, 260 hotel rooms, a fitness center, meeting space, 2,000 capacity entertainment venue, kayak river and an indoor/outdoor water park. The ad also mentioned a total capital investment of more than $575 million.
Peninsula Pacific had pitched a backup plan for an off-track betting facility if it couldn't build a casino in Danville.
The Richmond-based company was one of the seven gaming companies that proposed building and opening a casino in Danville in response to the City Council's request for proposals late last year.
The plan by Caesars
Caesars' $400 million casino resort will include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa. It will also have 2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook to wager on various sports competitions.
A competitor stepping in to try to undermine Danville’s plans was similar to what happened in Norfolk when a rival casino company with its own plans for a casino funded a group that opposed a project by that city’s preferred gaming operator, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.
Danville’s process for choosing a casino would have played out in a similar manner if it were any other type of industry project, said Quentin Kidd, political science professor and dean of the College of Social Sciences at Christopher Newport University.
The moral questions around a casino make such scenarios all the more controversial, Kidd said.
“What makes it more politically dramatic and socially dramatic is that it’s gambling and not grocery stores,” he said. That’s why it gets so much attention all year, he added.
On June 2, Danville City Council voted 8-0 to officially select Caesars Entertainment as the city's casino provider.
In July, the Virginia Lottery pre-certified the proposal for a casino in Danville, meaning that city officials could move forward in getting a casino referendum on the ballot on Nov. 3.
Danville City Council passed a resolution during its Aug. 4 meeting to pursue putting the question on the ballot. A judge signed an order legally permitting the city to hold a referendum asking citizens whether to allow a casino in the city.
That same month, Caesars officially launched its “Caesars for Danville” referendum campaign.
The campaign committee was co-chaired by Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, Mayor Alonzo Jones, Averett University President Tiffany Franks and Tammy Wright-Warren, a minority investor in the project, the company had announced.
Tony Rodio, strategic advisor who is leading the campaign for Caesars, told the Danville Register & Bee at the time that it helps to have a committee familiar with the Danville area.
“That helps give us direction into knowing the community,” Rodio said during a telephone interview. “It helps get our story across.”
The committee was formed to relay and answer questions community members may have about the project.
“We can take questions back to Caesars and be the liaison between the citizens and Caesars,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said in August.
The opposition
But during Danville Register & Bee interviews in mid-August, residents on streets adjacent to the project site in Schoolfield expressed opposition to a casino in the neighborhood, saying it would bring more traffic, drugs, crime and gambling addiction.
On Sept. 3, representatives with the city of Danville and Caesars Entertainment signed a development agreement in Averett University’s Pritchett Auditorium for a casino resort to be built and operated at Schoolfield, that is if residents voted in favor of one on Nov. 3.
Formal opposition came in September, when former candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates Eric Stamps formed a political action committee opposing the casino.
He said at the time that he formed the PAC after spending the summer forming a coalition to oppose the casino.
A PAC spends money to influence elections in support of or against candidates or in support of or opposition to referendum questions or certain issues.
Stamps mentioned several concerns he had with a possible casino in Danville, including whether Caesars will hire local people for its project in the city or just mostly bring in existing employees already with the company. Also, he questioned what the starting salary would be for most employees even though the company has said the average annual pay and benefits for its employees would be between $50,000 and $55,000.
Caesars officials responded by saying they would pick employees from the region and those hired will be trained.
"We absolutely plan to hire locally, and will provide extensive training in partnership with Averett University and Danville Community College," David Rittvo, vice president of development with Caesars, said at the time.
Hourly wages will start at $15 — or about $31,000 per year — plus benefits including health care, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and more, Rittvo said.
A casino opposition rally held in late October front of the James F. Ingram Justice Center, or the Danville courthouse, attracted a small crowd of about 40 or so people.
But its guest speaker made inflammatory statements about the casino project and gambling.
"Big corporate gambling companies like casinos, along with state and local governments, effectively have had their knee on the throat of the financial well-being of African American citizens for 40 years," Les Bernal, national director of the Washington-based group Stop Predatory Gambling, told attendees at the anti-casino rally held Oct. 25. He was referring to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
The rally was held by a group, Defend Danville, that had formed in September.
But the opposition was a voice beneath the avalanche of support for a casino.
Approved by voters
Danville voters overwhelmingly decided on Nov. 3 to allow Caesars to move forward with plans to turn the former mill site in Schoolfield into a casino and hotel resort. The vote was 68.73% to 31.27% in favor.
Based on estimates by Caesars, the casino development would generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging and property taxes.
As part of the agreement between the city and Caesars, the company was to pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the project's approval. City officials were presented with the check on Dec. 8.
Caesars also pledged to purchase the Schoolfield site for $5 million by the end of 2020.
The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved the sale of the Schoolfield site on West Main Street to Caesars Entertainment for $5 million on Nov. 10.
IDA board members voted 6-0 during that meeting for the sale of the Schoolfield site.
This 78-acre site includes the 617,000-square-foot former Dan River Inc. finishing building. Company officials have said they are not sure what they will do with the structure.