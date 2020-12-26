YEAR IN REVIEW: Danville wagers on casino as ultimate game changer for city

The committee was formed to relay and answer questions community members may have about the project.

“We can take questions back to Caesars and be the liaison between the citizens and Caesars,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said in August.

The opposition

But during Danville Register & Bee interviews in mid-August, residents on streets adjacent to the project site in Schoolfield expressed opposition to a casino in the neighborhood, saying it would bring more traffic, drugs, crime and gambling addiction.

On Sept. 3, representatives with the city of Danville and Caesars Entertainment signed a development agreement in Averett University’s Pritchett Auditorium for a casino resort to be built and operated at Schoolfield, that is if residents voted in favor of one on Nov. 3.

Formal opposition came in September, when former candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates Eric Stamps formed a political action committee opposing the casino.

He said at the time that he formed the PAC after spending the summer forming a coalition to oppose the casino.

A PAC spends money to influence elections in support of or against candidates or in support of or opposition to referendum questions or certain issues.