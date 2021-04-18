Younger Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19; latest report continues to show summer surge coming

With COVID-19 cases staying level across the state — even as more people become vaccinated — younger residents are showing up at hospitals needing treatment.

The rise in variants is most likely the driving factor for the increased hospitalizations of those 50 to 69, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday. This particular group is seeing more illnesses that require hospitalizations now compared to last summer and fall.

An identical pattern is playing out across the nation in areas experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases. For example, the number of coronavirus-positive patients being admitted in Michigan has climbed in recent weeks. There, people age 20 to 49 represent the highest hospitalized group.

Locally, there were 10 more hospitalizations added this week in Danville and Pittsylvania County, data from the Virginia Health Department show. However, those figures may not capture the full picture as the numbers only represent those who test positive at a hospital. For example, if someone becomes ill and receives a COVID-19 positive result at a doctor's office — and later goes to the hospital — that figure wouldn't be captured by the health department.

Also, it's not clear when the hospitalizations happened since there's normally a data lag involved.