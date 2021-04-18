Younger Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19; latest report continues to show summer surge coming

With COVID-19 cases staying level across the state — even as more people become vaccinated — younger residents are showing up at hospitals needing treatment.
The rise in variants is most likely the driving factor for the increased hospitalizations of those 50 to 69, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reported Friday. This particular group is seeing more illnesses that require hospitalizations now compared to last summer and fall.
An identical pattern is playing out across the nation in areas experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases. For example, the number of coronavirus-positive patients being admitted in Michigan has climbed in recent weeks. There, people age 20 to 49 represent the highest hospitalized group.
Locally, there were 10 more hospitalizations added this week in Danville and Pittsylvania County, data from the Virginia Health Department show. However, those figures may not capture the full picture as the numbers only represent those who test positive at a hospital. For example, if someone becomes ill and receives a COVID-19 positive result at a doctor's office — and later goes to the hospital — that figure wouldn't be captured by the health department.
Also, it's not clear when the hospitalizations happened since there's normally a data lag involved.
Sovah Health isn't experiencing a rise in hospitalizations, Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the health care operation, said this week. As of Wednesday, five patients were being treated at Sovah Health-Danville and two were in the Martinsville facility.
As more people 70 and older get vaccinated, hospitalizations among that age group is declining, UVa reported.
"As we would have hoped, we've seen a drop in hospitalizations statewide since January," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Unfortunately, along with plateauing case rates, the decline in hospitalizations has since halted."
Each week, UVa issues a document that provides different scenario tracks for the pandemic. While there are nudges up and down, researchers warn of an increase in cases heading into the summer. This week, the report indicates a larger peak than the January surge could be in store by July. This is a reversal from last week's projection that still showed a peak but at a smaller scale than January.
Across the state, it's possible to see 99 cases per 100,000 people by July 4. Putting that in perspective, there were 68 average cases per 100,000 in January across the state.
That particular scenario paints the worse picture possible with more rampant variants and relaxed behavior.
Locally, it's possible Danville and Pittsylvania County could see 726 weekly cases by the end of July. That would be higher than the 717 cases reached in January's peak.
The West Piedmont Health District — an area encompassing Martinsville and Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties — could be in line for 1,660 weekly cases in July, more than double the infections in January.
Surges
"Recent weeks have brought growing surges in hotspots across the country," UVa. researchers noted. "Michigan is experiencing an increase in cases at an alarming rate."
Other areas including Colorado, Minnesota and Puerto Rico are in similar surge trajectories.
However, Virginia has remained steady with cases, for now.
Noting the wide confidence bounds, even the median scenario forecasts another springtime peak is heading for Virginia. This week, there are three health districts in a surge and 10 others seeing slow growth.
Vaccines
The models use data from the previous months to provide a snapshot of what the future may hold. And even though nearly 40% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, variants and social behavior play equally critical roles in staving off another surge.
Also, neighboring states are lagging in inoculation efforts compared to the commonwealth, another worrying factor for researchers.
In West Virginia, only 35% of residents are partially vaccinated. Tennessee's number is lower at 32%.
"When the vaccination rates in our neighboring states are low and slowing, Virginians are also impacted, particularly those near state borders," researchers wrote in the UVa report.