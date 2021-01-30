Zig-zag data show cases rising in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Although Danville and Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 cases appear to mirror a national trend of declining from record levels earlier this month, the resting point of a peak remains murky.
Even with that drop, a dizzying zig-zag analysis of data shows caseloads are actually trending back up, but not at the rates experienced a few weeks ago.
"The recent metrics have trended upward consistent with holiday gatherings," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "We expect to see these cases peak and begin to fall during February."
Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Health Department, confirmed that although reported cases vary from day to day, the overall district trend is seeing an increase over the past five days.
For example, the 7-day average of new cases reported in the district is currently 95. That's an increase from 66 from a week ago, but down from all-time high of 119 on Jan. 12.
While on a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, it's unclear when the peak will happen.
On Saturday, Danville and Pittsyvalnia County had amassed 7,738 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. More than 36% of those — a staggering 2,808 cases — have been recorded this month alone.
"While we continue to see high numbers of cases we see some plateauing and perhaps a slight decline," Spillmann said, based on those record numbers.
While cases have exploded in January, new deaths remain low with only a dozen of the 112 total fatalities reported this month in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Most of the deaths have been in residents 80 or older.
UVa report
The University of Virginia's COVID-19 model, updated Friday, now suggests cases have already peaked in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. This is a change from last week's prediction of a potential peak in February and illustrated week-to-week fluctuations in trends.
The model uses current data to forecast the weeks and months to come.
"The human mind is almost designed to see patterns," researchers wrote in the latest UVa report Friday. "So much so that we often see patterns where none exist."
Simply put, it's too soon to conclude if Virginia will follow step with a plateauing and decline in cases that followed surges in other states.
The commonwealth, which surpassed half a million COVID-19 cases Saturday, could be headed to a peak in February under one scenario. Another scenario extends that peak into March based on new variants becoming dominant. Those variants increase transmissibility substantially.
Both potential paths keep COVID-19 case levels high into spring.
"Residents should continue to practice precautions, even after receiving a vaccine," Parker told the Register & Bee. "Wash hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, avoid close contact with people not from your household and get a flu shot."
He referenced a flu shot because, according to Spillmann, influenza is on the rise locally. However, it is less prominent than most years because of precautions taken for the coronavirus.
New outbreak
A new outbreak at a long-term care facility surfaced in Saturday morning's dashboard update by the Virginia Department of Health. The identity of that facility likely won't be revealed until a separate state database is updated Friday.
That makes three current outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
One reported Jan. 18 at Piney Forest Health and Retaliation has 75 cases associated with it. Another is at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation. While that outbreak was first reported Nov. 18, employees continue to test positive, federal records show, keeping it in the "in progress" designation.
An outbreak is considered active until 28 days pass without a new infection recorded, according to the state health department.
There are 80 cases and 16 deaths linked to the Chatham facility outbreak.
Also revealed Friday were the sites of three school outbreaks. There are 32 cases associated with outbreaks at Forest Hills Elementary in Danville and Gretna High School and Hurt Elementary School in Pittsylvania County. Twenty of those cases are from the outbreak at Hurt Elementary.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,622
|66
|196
|Pittsylvania County
|4,116
|46
|146
|Halifax County
|1,999
|52
|42
|Mecklenburg County
|1,783
|46
|72
|Henry County
|3,724
|74
|250
|Martinsville
|1,372
|36
|116
|Virginia
|502,221
|6,449
|21,377
Vaccinations
As of data available Friday, 580 Danville residents are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two doses of the COVID-19 shot. In Pittsylvania County, 305 residents have achieved full vaccination.
In all, 6,712 doses have been administered in both Danville and Pittsylvania County. About 1,800 of those shots went into the arms of people at two large-scale clinics in Danville.
The district remains in Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, meaning residents 65 and older are eligible to pre-register. Many of those fully vaccinated include front-line workers who come in contact with COVID-19 patients.