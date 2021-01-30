Zig-zag data show cases rising in Danville and Pittsylvania County

"While we continue to see high numbers of cases we see some plateauing and perhaps a slight decline," Spillmann said, based on those record numbers.

While cases have exploded in January, new deaths remain low with only a dozen of the 112 total fatalities reported this month in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Most of the deaths have been in residents 80 or older.

UVa report

The University of Virginia's COVID-19 model, updated Friday, now suggests cases have already peaked in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. This is a change from last week's prediction of a potential peak in February and illustrated week-to-week fluctuations in trends.

The model uses current data to forecast the weeks and months to come.

"The human mind is almost designed to see patterns," researchers wrote in the latest UVa report Friday. "So much so that we often see patterns where none exist."

Simply put, it's too soon to conclude if Virginia will follow step with a plateauing and decline in cases that followed surges in other states.

