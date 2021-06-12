WATCH NOW: For Pittsylvania County broadband, access alone doesn't mean a fast connection to online world

Those figures represent the speed in which data travels from the internet to a device — like a computer and smartphone — and also the rate data can be uploaded. As technology advances, the slower speeds may not be able to keep up with what's coming next in the online world.

Four senators — Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Michael Bennet, D-Colorado; and Angus King, I-Maine — are proposing to raise the federal standard to both an upload speed and a download speed of 100 Mbps. If this is implemented, even fewer people in rural areas could be considered as “having broadband.”

Much of what people like Harris pay for now is barely even usable because it is just not fast or efficient enough for current needs.

Long-term goal

In a 2020 report presented to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors prepared by Pittsylvania’s Center for Innovative Technology, it was estimated that around 40% of the geography of the county does not have access to any broadband at all under the present standards for broadband.

The board of supervisors set a long-term goal in 2019 to boost county coverage to 90%.

