WATCH NOW: For Pittsylvania County broadband, access alone doesn't mean a fast connection to online world

Jordan Harris, from Keeling, decided to attend Radford University in part because had she went to Danville Community College or Averett University she would have been doing much of her school work at home where she has an unstable internet connection.
Harris says many of her neighbors have broadband, but her family has almost none. Her family subscribes to a satellite broadband service.
“We’re paying over $100 [a month] for WiFi that doesn’t even work when it rains,” Harris said. Satellite broadband is often slower than other types of broadband and is sometimes disrupted by falling weather.
Harris is just one of many Pittsylvania County residents with spotty — or no — internet. Even when people have access to broadband in rural areas, it often is low-quality and unstable.
When large numbers of people are working online or doing schoolwork online, broadband is crucial.
“During the time [schools] were virtual, we had some families who reached out to say that, where they lived, [their internet] was not the best,” said Cassandra Crump, a member of the Pittsylvania County school board.
Currently, the U.S. government is considering raising the standard for what is considered broadband. The existing standard is a download speed of 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of 3 Mbps.
Those figures represent the speed in which data travels from the internet to a device — like a computer and smartphone — and also the rate data can be uploaded. As technology advances, the slower speeds may not be able to keep up with what's coming next in the online world.
Four senators — Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Michael Bennet, D-Colorado; and Angus King, I-Maine — are proposing to raise the federal standard to both an upload speed and a download speed of 100 Mbps. If this is implemented, even fewer people in rural areas could be considered as “having broadband.”
Much of what people like Harris pay for now is barely even usable because it is just not fast or efficient enough for current needs.
Long-term goal
In a 2020 report presented to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors prepared by Pittsylvania’s Center for Innovative Technology, it was estimated that around 40% of the geography of the county does not have access to any broadband at all under the present standards for broadband.
The board of supervisors set a long-term goal in 2019 to boost county coverage to 90%.
Earlier this year, they partnered with RiverStreet Networks, a broadband provider based in North Carolina, to build 18 fixed wireless broadband towers by the end of 2022. Supervisors chose RiverStreet Networks because of its capability to serve rural areas like Pittsylvania, and because RiverStreet already had a presence in the county. RiverStreet Networks is subsidizing the cost using federal grants. In addition, the board of supervisors deemed its prices affordable.
RiverStreet Networks is the “only company that has come forward and shown a financial investment in our citizens,” said David Smitherman, Pittsylvania County administrator.
So far, RiverStreet Networks has set up five of these towers. Fixed wireless is broadband set up through transmitters fixed to buildings, poles and towers. In 2022, RiverStreet Networks will also establish a fiber network, which uses cables connected directly to people’s homes. This is more costly, but also faster and more reliable.
RiverStreet did not return calls seeking comment on its progress.
The board of supervisors is working to publicize the broadband service, putting information out on Facebook and creating a website. RiverStreet Networks, too, is advertising, often through social media ads.
Other efforts
In addition to local measures, the federal government is moving slowly to make broadband accessible to all. Last month, the Federal Communications Commission launched its Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which provides discounts on broadband and personal computers and tablets for eligible households. Households with members on SNAP, Medicaid, or with children on free or reduced lunch can qualify for $50 off broadband services per month.
President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan also will invest in rural broadband for Americans.
Both Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, the Republican and Democratic nominees for Virginia governor, respectively, support initiatives and infrastructure to expand broadband access.
However, Smitherman doubts how much this program and other legislation will do for the residents of Pittsylvania County.
“A cost-reduction program, while on its face, is a great opportunity for folks, the people that we’re worried about right now have no options at all,” he said.
Another issue is the lack of information on broadband coverage. Statewide maps are often missing information, according to a Commonwealth Connect report on broadband availability and access in Virginia. The report by Pittsylvania’s Center for Innovative Technology gathered data on broadband in Pittsylvania, but only 6 % of households in the county responded to its survey. There is little available data on how much of the county is now covered after efforts to make broadband more accessible.
Essentially, said Smitherman, Pittsylvania County’s main obstacle to its residents having access to broadband is lack of infrastructure, rather than cost problems or lack of support.