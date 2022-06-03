Planned by new recruits, Danville Police Department hosting Bringing Play Back event Saturday

The Danville Police Department will host a community event — Bringing Play Back — from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the basketball courts off of Davenport Street behind the Stonewall Recreation Center.

The department will unveil the renovated area and host a ceremonial passing of the courts back to the Camp Grove community, a news release stated.

Hosted by the police department, Saturday's event will include a three-on-three basketball tournament, prizes and food sponsored by Total Praise Apostolic Church.

Bringing Play Back was planned by the latest group of recruits from the Danville Police Department when they finished the Community Leadership and Immersion Program Training.

That's a four-week program designed with a mix of classroom, workshop and real-world experience to help new officers understand the history of Danville.

It's mandatory training required for all new officers, the release states.

"The curriculum is built by community members and will host several guest speakers within the community," officials wrote in the release. "This training will culminate in a week-long project that will enhance our community."

This particular training comes after nearly 26 weeks of work at the regional academy for the new recruits. There, new officers learn law enforcement basics including firearms proficiency, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, search and seizure, criminal law and basic investigations.

The community member facilitating the program in consultation with Danville Police Department Police Chief Scott Booth developed the program to provide:

a framework and information focusing on community engagement;

supervision and access to community stakeholders and community concerns;

an evaluation of the new officer before and after completion of the training; and

new officers with resources and information in an effort to be successful once they are assigned to a quarter in the city.

"The new officers put on a presentation to Chief Booth, the staff and members of the department about their project, how it will benefit the community and how it will be sustained in the future," the release stated.

After the latest round of training, officers then have about 10 weeks of on-the-job field training where they are assigned to a shift and evaluated in the performance of their duties.