'A real-life magic school bus': Virginia's first electric school buses unveiled

Dan Weekley, vice president of energy innovation policy and implementation at Dominion Energy, said the electric school bus program was created with a focus on student safety and the environment.

“At the end of the day, the No. 1 priority for these buses is safe pupil transportation,” Weekley said.

Powered by Proterra batteries, these 50 buses will prevent almost 3 million pounds of carbon emissions during their first year on the road, according to a news release from Sonny Merryman.

“It’s like a real-life magic school bus,” Farmer said.

Other benefits of the electric school buses when compared to traditional diesel buses include cleaner air quality inside the buses, enhanced safety, lower cost and less maintenance.

“We are so excited to be part of this transformational change in pupil transportation in the transition to zero-emission, environmentally-friendly electric school buses,” said Floyd Merryman, president and CEO of Sonny Merryman.

Tim Hoden, director of operations for Campbell County Public Schools, said the division hopes to be part of the next phase of the Dominion Energy Electric School Bus Program.