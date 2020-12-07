Bedford flower farm aims to create meaningful jobs for people with autism

As the flower farm becomes more established, Kohn said she wants to employ local people with autism in rolling internships lasting three months each. The program would start small, drawing interns primarily from local high schools, but Kohn eventually hopes to take up to three to five interns at a time. Her objective is to fit each individual to the best position for their desires, abilities and needs, whether physical labor or social media management and administrative work.

Kohn plans to draw upon her experience as both the mother of a person with autism and a board member of the organization Spectrum Works, which aims to find employment for individuals with autism. She also hopes to work with local businesses to educate employers about autism and help place autistic individuals in local jobs.

“Folks with autism can be fabulous employees,” Kohn said. “They’re so loyal, and they’re so grateful for the opportunity. It’s just a matter of meeting in the middle. Folks with autism, they’ve got to change, too. They’ve got to be able to deal with things that might be uncomfortable with them. But employers can meet them halfway! Letting them wear a baseball hat to filter out fluorescent light, or letting them stand instead of sit, or fidget. Everybody with autism has different strategies on how to cope with the world.”