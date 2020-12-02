Campbell County passes resolution opposing Gov. Northam's recent executive order

Much like the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said it is a largely symbolic gesture, one that supervisors hope will be heard by local legislators and spread statewide. He called executive orders a "slippery slope," one he fears will escalate into greater infringements on the rights of county residents.

At the Tuesday meeting, Shockley said Northam's mandates are unconstitutional and the resolution gave the board a voice in its strong support for the First Amendment.

While much of the room was in unanimous agreement, a few outliers, like 80-year-old James Cerillo, spoke against the resolution. Looking around the room, he said his wife did not want him to attend the meeting, that she was at home crying, worried that he had attended a "super spreader activity."

He said they are scared to death of the virus and that America was losing the battle.

For others, like Chris England, owner of The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards in Campbell County, the executive orders have hurt his business, he said, and have strengthened his support for such a resolution. He thanked the county for becoming a sanctuary and hopes to see the movement "go up the chain," so it garners further results statewide.