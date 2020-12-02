Campbell County passes resolution opposing Gov. Northam's recent executive order

RUSTBURG — Campbell County has passed a resolution rejecting Virginia's recent executive order, declaring itself a "First Amendment sanctuary" and directing the county to express its opposition to the governor's new safety guidelines that limit the size of gatherings, among other restrictions.
Governor Ralph Northam's executive order, issued last month, caps indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people in an effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19 as cases climb locally and nationally. It also directs restaurants and bars to stop on-site alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close by midnight.
The county's new resolution, approved unanimously Tuesday evening by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, parallels the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution passed by the board more than a year ago and calls for the rejection of Northam's mandates, which the board deems "unconstitutional".
The proposed resolution states the governor's mandate is in violation of the Constitution of Virginia and seeks to oppose enforcement of the executive order. Specifically, it states that no county funds will be used to restrict "the First Amendment," and requests the sheriff's office "not assist any state law enforcement officer, state health agent or federal agent" attempting to enforce the order.
Dozens of Campbell County residents turned out to back the resolution, many a united front in camo, blue jeans and ballcaps. When Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline began to read the resolution, there was a flurry of movement as they took off their face masks in a show of support. The same solidarity brought the crowd to its feet as residents praised the county for passing the resolution and, in turn, dismissed the few residents who took to the podium to speak in opposition.
The Campbell County resolution is modeled off of similar ones that have emerged around the state, distributed by various conservative organizations or brought before boards in neighboring counties. Last week, Bedford County opted not to discuss a "No Shutdown" resolution, citing too-harsh language that overextended the county's power — like paragraphs directing local sheriff's offices to arrest officials enforcing the governor's mandate.
Cline introduced his First Amendment sanctuary resolution at the meeting after Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts and Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley read their own statements of support.
"It's a sad day in the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia when a governor using unlegislated mandates is harassing, fining citizens, business owners and elected officials, forcing compliance through fear and intimidation," Cline said. "I took an oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America, and that oath does not have an expiration date. Moreover, our position as an elected official obligates us to take a stand for the rights and liberties of citizens that we serve."
Drafted this past week, Cline said the resolution seeks to continue the board's support for local law enforcement and maintain its positive "working relationship" with its county departments.
Previously, Cline emphasized county supervisors do not have the authority to direct constitutional officers, like those in the sheriff’s or commonwealth’s attorney’s offices. He said Campbell County’s resolution will not seek to threaten the funding of its county departments.
Much like the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said it is a largely symbolic gesture, one that supervisors hope will be heard by local legislators and spread statewide. He called executive orders a "slippery slope," one he fears will escalate into greater infringements on the rights of county residents.
At the Tuesday meeting, Shockley said Northam's mandates are unconstitutional and the resolution gave the board a voice in its strong support for the First Amendment.
While much of the room was in unanimous agreement, a few outliers, like 80-year-old James Cerillo, spoke against the resolution. Looking around the room, he said his wife did not want him to attend the meeting, that she was at home crying, worried that he had attended a "super spreader activity."
He said they are scared to death of the virus and that America was losing the battle.
For others, like Chris England, owner of The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards in Campbell County, the executive orders have hurt his business, he said, and have strengthened his support for such a resolution. He thanked the county for becoming a sanctuary and hopes to see the movement "go up the chain," so it garners further results statewide.
Before COVID-19, he said, he had more than 50 employees. Now he is down to about a dozen. The new restrictions on alcohol sales take his best 16 hours of the week, he said. He added that his profits have taken a deep dive, and the restrictions are taking the food off of his employees' tables.
"I believe that we ought to protect the vulnerable, protect the high risk, but let everybody live their life," England said. "I'm asking for you, as the board, to take my sentiments as one of the few restaurants and bars in Campbell County, and push it up the food chain to Governor Northam. Let him know how it's affecting us, how it's affecting our county."
