Ayala or Sears: Both would make history in Virginia election

"I am a firewall for reproductive health care, and empowering individuals to make their own choices about their own bodies," she said.

Asked whether she believes abortion rights need to be expanded, she said she supports enshrining Roe v. Wade in the state Constitution. But she declined to say whether she would vote to eliminate Virginia's requirement for minors to obtain parental consent to get an abortion.

Sears' campaign declined to make her available for an interview, responding instead with requests for a list of written questions in advance. She has also refused to answer questions about whether she has gotten the coronavirus vaccine, something for which Ayala has criticized her.

Ayala supports vaccine mandates for state workers and mask mandates in schools, her campaign said.

During the primary, Sears ridiculed mask mandates put in place by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, posting a video in which she pulled a mask off a cardboard cutout of Northam and stomped it into the sand, with the Virginia Beach boardwalk in the background.