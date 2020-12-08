Bedford County receives notice of violation after last week's supervisors meeting

Sharp said the board did not invite the crowd to the meeting. He said they were "protestors" who tried to "take over" a board of supervisors meeting where the item in question was not part of the meeting agenda, nor was it added.

In earlier lockdown phases in Virginia, Sharp said larger protests were allowed to occur in spite of restrictions — protests pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement largely spurred by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery for example — and said it was the right of constituents to protest grievances to a government body.

Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said County Attorney Patrick Skelley is meeting with the Virginia Department of Health today regarding the issue. More direction on handling future meetings is expected later this week following discussions, Hiss said.

Presently, Hiss said the county’s opinion is that local government operations are exempt from the latest health restrictions under amended Executive Order 67.

Under "Exceptions," the executive order says, "Nothing in the Order shall limit: (a) the provision of health care or medical services; (b) access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; (c) the operations of the media; (d) law enforcement agencies; or (e) the operation of government."