Bedford County receives notice of violation after last week's supervisors meeting

Bedford County officials cited by the health department last week for violating the state's pandemic restrictions, said Monday they believe they are exempt from the rules.
Bedford County administration and supervisors received a notice of violation of current state pandemic guidelines from the Bedford County Health Department — part of the Central Virginia Health District — in response to conduct at the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 23. It is the first such notice of violation CVDH has sent to a local government body. Most notices of violation have been sent to restaurants failing to comply with Virginia’s restrictions, according to Jim Bowles, environmental health manager for the Central Virginia Health District.
The notice came after more than 100 people flocked to the county administration building on East Main Street in Bedford — most not wearing masks or social distancing — in response to a proposed resolution opposing Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest restrictions aimed at mitigating an increase in COVID-19 cases by capping most gatherings at 25 individuals, and expanding the mask mandate to include ages 5 and above. The proposed resolution said Northam's crowd size restrictions violate the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly, and called for Bedford County to actively oppose the restrictions in the name of being a “First Amendment sanctuary county.”
Just a few days later, on Dec. 1, Campbell County passed a First Amendment Sanctuary resolution in opposition of Northam's restrictions.
At the Bedford County meeting, attendees packed the board room over capacity with the overflow crowd stretching into the hallway. The notice of violation cited the county's failure to require face coverings, limit crowd size to 25 and failure to enforce social distancing of at least six feet between individuals.
The notice sent by Bowles said, “the reckless disregard for the requirements of the executive orders can, and will, unnecessarily endanger citizens of Bedford County.”
Positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Bedford County, trending upward since September, according to the health department.
“While all persons in the Commonwealth enjoy certain rights that are protected by law, all persons have a responsibility to comply with legal requirements to protect their fellow citizens,” the notice said.
John Sharp, District 4 Supervisor and Bedford County Board of Supervisors chairman, on Monday said the board did not violate any rules at its last meeting.
“We have open meeting requirements by state law,” Sharp said. “When we are having an open meeting, state law requires that that meeting be open and that the public have an opportunity to give input.”
Sharp said the board did not invite the crowd to the meeting. He said they were "protestors" who tried to "take over" a board of supervisors meeting where the item in question was not part of the meeting agenda, nor was it added.
In earlier lockdown phases in Virginia, Sharp said larger protests were allowed to occur in spite of restrictions — protests pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement largely spurred by the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery for example — and said it was the right of constituents to protest grievances to a government body.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said County Attorney Patrick Skelley is meeting with the Virginia Department of Health today regarding the issue. More direction on handling future meetings is expected later this week following discussions, Hiss said.
Presently, Hiss said the county’s opinion is that local government operations are exempt from the latest health restrictions under amended Executive Order 67.
Under "Exceptions," the executive order says, "Nothing in the Order shall limit: (a) the provision of health care or medical services; (b) access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; (c) the operations of the media; (d) law enforcement agencies; or (e) the operation of government."
"Our current position is that government operations are exempt from the Executive Orders, but [we] still believe in general compliance with the health and safety guidelines to protect the employees and those citizens interacting with the County government," Hiss said in an email Monday.
Skelley could not be reached for comment.
The health department recommended Bedford County take certain steps in the future to comply with current pandemic orders at meetings, including limiting in-person meetings to 25 or fewer attendees and providing electronic access such as video to allow wider audience attendance remotely; enforce the wearing of face coverings at in-person meetings; and maintain at least six feet of distance between individuals.
Failure to "remedy the violations alleged," or if the noted violations continue, could result in enforcement action from the Bedford County Health Department, including Class 1 criminal misdemeanor charges and civil injunctive relief, according to the notice.
