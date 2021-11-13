History-making Winsome Sears ready to work in Virginia

"Actions speak louder than words," Sears said in an interview with The Associated Press. "And that's why I couldn't wait until we got to the end. So that I can really show the people that I mean to do right. That I'm not just using flowery language."

The word that best describes Sears is "authentic," according to Chris Braunlich, who served with her on Virginia's board of education a decade ago. She had little tolerance for local school superintendents who made excuses for their students' poor performance, he said.

"When you tell me that I'm a victim ... how? Tell me how," she said in one campaign speech in which she emphasized, as she often does, the progress that's been made over the decades in American race relations. "Everything I've had, I've had to work for. Everything."

Sears has embraced President Donald Trump, serving as co-chair of a group called Black Americans to Re-elect President Trump, and defending him against charges of racism. Still, she has taken action when she believes Republicans fall short on racial issues.

In 2018, she launched a write-in campaign for U.S. Senate when Corey Stewart, whose campaign had links to white supremacists and used the Confederate flag as a prop, won the GOP nomination.