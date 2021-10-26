Watch now: With Averett as operator of Danville Regional Airport, a new era takes flight

Officials celebrate new foxed-base operator at airport

Averett University celebrated its new role as operator of Danville Regional Airport during an event held at the facility Tuesday.

The university held a ribbon-cutting marking the opening of AU Aviation Services, the new fixed-base operator at the airport.

Dozens of city and university officials attended the event that included recognition of the Rembold family, which had operated the airport for more than 70 years before Averett became the operator July 1 under an agreement with the city of Danville.

“This has been a mission, a life’s work, for the Rembolds,” Averett President Tiffany Franks told attendees just before presenting a framed photo of an airplane in flight to the family. “Pilot after pilot, if they’ve been here, they’ve known a Rembold and they are so appreciative for all the care that has been shown to them by the Rembold family.”

Franks praised the Rembolds’ dedication and service to the airport, calling them “a tough act to follow.” Mike and Libby Rembold operated the facility under General Aviation Inc.

“These two people are synonymous with the fixed-base operation and they have been the bedrock of the operation at the Danville Regional Airport for decades,” Franks said.