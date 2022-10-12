With stalemate and tense moments, fate of open Pittsylvania County seat appears headed to judge

Selecting an applicant to fill an empty seat on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors likely will be up to a judge after a tense gathering Wednesday evening in Chatham.

Wednesday's special meeting was called to give the applicants for the Banister District seat a chance to provide a presentation to the board. The point of contention centered on what's known as a hearing of the citizens, something half the board members were against.

The seat in question opened when Jessie Barksdale, vice chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, submitted his resignation Sept. 13 — effective immediately — citing personal reasons. Last month, the board voted to request a special election in November 2023 to fill the seat.

Until that time, an appointment must be made for the supervisor's spot.

Barksdale's departure left the board with only six members who appeared to be split into two camps with Chairman Vic Ingram, Darrell Dalton and Tim Chesher making up one voting bloc and Bob Warren, Ron Scearce and Tim Dudley comprising the other side.

Wednesday's meeting failed to even proceed since members couldn't settle on the agenda. Every motion was met with a 3-3 tie, which translate into defeat.

“If you can’t agree on an agenda, you can’t have a meeting," said Vaden Hunt, the county's attorney who's also acting as the interim administrator.

"It’s time for you guys to find some middle ground and determine if there’s an agenda that four of you can agree to," he said after the first motion to approve the agenda — a routine parliamentary procedure — failed in a 3-3 tie.

Warren, Scearce and Dudley were opposed to allowing residents to speak, instead wanting to only hear from the those seeking the vacant seat. The current applicants are Charles Miller Jr., Kathy Ramsey, Kell Stone, Robert Tucker Jr., Sherri Garner and Sonya Miranda.

Ingram asked the three supervisors who voted against the agenda to make a counter motion.

That's when Dudley spoke and offered an amendment to essentially eliminate the hearing of the citizens, setting off debate among supervisors.

Dudley's goal was "to give the applicants their due process to give their speech and not be a back and fourth," he said in the motion.

After a cry from the audience, Ingram said he wouldn’t support that motion, asking "So what’s wrong with what we had planned?"

While seconding the that motion, Warren read the state code concerning the vacancy and the law for filling it. He noted, saying he wouldn't go against state code, it did not mention anything about a hearing from residents.

"I'm not interested in making something a political spectacle that has occurred on Jan. 4," Warren said, a clear reference to when Ingram became chairman and as the first order of business offered a motion to fire county administrator David Smitherman. Dalton, Chesher and Barksdale went along with that motion then.

"I don't really know what to say at this appoint," Ingram said, noting the hearing of the citizens was vetted by the county attorney.

"I don't see where it would hurt," he said, also pointing out he didn't hear any specific reasons in the state code that would eliminate the citizens giving input to the board on who they would like to see fill the spot.

"It's sad and utterly pathetic," the chairman said. "You are cheating these people out of their opportunity to speak. I've had to listen to some comments and speeches all year long. And some crazy notions."

That's when Scearce, who has fiercely battled Ingram on social media since January, spoke out.

"If you really cared about this board ... you would have consulted us on this agenda, which you did not, and publicized the fact that we boycotted a meeting that ... you knew fully well we would not attend it since you would not give us access to the applications."

That statement was in reference to a meeting set Oct. 5.

"There was no way we were going to get together last Wednesday," Scearce asserted. "You've done nothing but politized this whole process."

Scearce said he didn't trust Ingram's judgement.

"I trust the circuit court judges' ability to pick the best candidate for this, I do not trust this board," he said.

By state code, if the board isn't able to settle on a new supervisor, the matter will be decided by a judge.

Ingram fired back at Scearce for not coming to the meeting last week.

"Three of you boycotted that meeting," the chairman said. "You cheated us out of that opportunity to talk about the parameters."

Warren quickly interjected.

"With all due respect, Mr. Ingram, you set this meeting prior to that Wednesday night meeting ... So you weren't going to listen to us, you had already determined the process."

Next, a motion was made to amend the agenda to only listen to the applicants. Again, that was defeated in the same 3-3 split.

"This is now the second meeting in a row where we haven't seemed to accomplish anything," Hunt then said. "So, I'm trying to move this forward."

Seeing no way to settle the stalemate, Hunt bluntly asked the board if they wanted him to go ahead and write a letter to the judge asking for a decision. Otherwise, the time would continue to tick until Oct. 27 when it would become automatic.

"Is that where we are," Hunt asked, adding he didn't want to waste time of staff members, the public or the board.

"I don't think there's any surprise that's where we were heading to start with," Ingram said. "I think it's a shame all these citizens showed up and you are going to deprive them of the privilege of speaking," he continued as applause and chatter wafted from the audience.

"For the life of me I can't understand why my three colleagues don't want to let the citizens of the Banister District speak," he said.

Warren agreed they were at an impasse and made a motion for the county attorney to go ahead and let the judge make what he called an "impartial decision."

That motion, like everything else Wednesday night, failed in a 3-3 vote.

Hunt noted the upcoming Tuesday meeting — the regularly monthly session for the board — offers a hearing of the citizens, so Banister District residents could speak out then.

Hunt told members it was time to adjourn the meeting since nothing could be decided. He noted that two supervisors could stay and listen to residents if they wanted, but it wouldn't be a proper meeting.