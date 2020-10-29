Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University alleging defamation, breach of contract

“While I have nothing but love and appreciation for the Liberty community, and I had hoped to avoid litigation, I must take the necessary steps to restore my reputation and hopefully help repair the damage to the Liberty University brand in the process,” Falwell said.

Robert Raskopf, an attorney for Falwell, said in a statement he was forced to file the lawsuit on behalf of his client after Liberty's new leadership refused to meet with him to discuss defamation allegations.

A Liberty University spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. Falwell’s suit was filed on the same day Liberty’s 30-member board met for a scheduled meeting, in part to discuss the university’s search for a new president.

Falwell’s suit takes aim at what it calls a series of defamatory statements, including a university press release accusing Falwell of a “lack of spiritual stewardship” and a university magazine article noting Falwell’s actions had “broken trust” in Liberty.

The complaint also highlights a public apology made by David Nasser, Liberty’s campus pastor, to the student body days after Falwell’s resignation. In Nasser’s speech, which came during a campuswide worship service and was streamed online, he apologized for Falwell’s “sinful” and “shameful” behavior.