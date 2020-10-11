Last Union soldier buried in Nelson County honored

He was stationed with them at Fortress Monroe down in Hampton Roads through most of the war.

In 1865 he was transferred out west to the Dakota Territory as it was known at the time and was stationed at Fort Sully where he was fighting against the Sioux Indians instead of the Confederates.

Later that year he was discharged and returned home and became a farmer. In the mid-1880s he received a soldier’s pension. After he died in 1911, his wife received a widow’s pension which gave his family $30 per month — equivalent to $800 today.

“He swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to hold true faith and allegiance to them and we honor that,” Rarick said.

The cemetery, which sits on the Coffey family farm that dates back to the early 1800s, has five graves in the graveyard which include Coffey and other family members. The grave markers sit in the middle of a plot surrounded by stone walls on four sides.

Lynn Coffey said she was thankful to those in the community who have been generous enough to share information and historical facts on Pvt. Coffey so she could help put a document together for the Nelson County Historical Society.

“I am really happy that this group has decided to honor one of the Civil War soldiers from Nelson County and is not letting his memories die,” she said.