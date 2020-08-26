Liberty University owes Jerry Falwell Jr. $10.5 million after resignation

Liberty University will pay Jerry Falwell Jr. $10.5 million over the next two years following his resignation from the religious institution, the former university president confirmed Wednesday to The News & Advance.
Falwell, who permanently stepped down late Monday night following a rash of scandals, will receive $2.5 million over two years and $8 million at the end of that time period.
Falwell said the terms of his separation were a condition of his contract, which he renegotiated in 2019. The compensation requirements outlined in the contract were based “on what presidents at comparable sized universities had been paid,” he said in a text message.
Falwell, 58, generally made around $1 million a year as president, according to tax records. His departure from the school came after a former business partner alleged he had a yearslong affair with the evangelical leader and his wife — a claim Falwell disputes.
Falwell, who was on an indefinite leave of absence when he submitted his resignation, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and was quick to note Liberty’s board did not fire him for cause, which he said entitled him to full compensation.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, he called the exit deal generous and thanked the board for approving the terms. In the same interview, however, he accused the board of violating his contract for placing him on leave and restricting his duties as president of the university.
“That was the reason I resigned,” he said. “They put me on leave and the contract says they can’t take away my duties without cause.”
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the university said the board had unanimously accepted Falwell’s resignation and offered him a severance package. The statement did not disclose the package’s exact terms but said Falwell's severance "was dictated by the terms of his pre-existing employment agreement without any adjustment by the University or its Board."
Liberty officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the exit deal.
The size of the payout, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, drew surprise from current and former Liberty students.
“For him to be still profiting off this university while giving it absolutely nothing in return is just incredible, and I mean that in the worst sense possible,” said Elizabeth Brooks, a Liberty senior who organized a campus protest against Falwell’s leadership last fall. “It's incredibly disheartening.”
Brooks took issue with the board’s decision to allow Falwell to resign on his own. She argued Falwell deserved to be fired for cause for actions she said tarnished the reputation of the school.
The leadership upheaval at Liberty comes as the fall semester gets underway for about 15,000 residential students.
On Wednesday morning, Acting President Jerry Prevo, a longtime board member and a prominent evangelical preacher, welcomed the student body back to campus during the first live-streamed convocation of the academic year. The thrice-weekly assemblies are usually held in person but are being live streamed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In his remarks, Prevo called Falwell “the inspiration and builder of this great campus” and pledged to uphold the school’s long held traditions as its interim leader.
“I want to reassure our entire Liberty University family that we're committed to the spiritual and academic mission we began almost 50 years ago,” Prevo, 75, said.
Liberty’s board has not yet named a permanent president to replace Falwell. The university said earlier this week that the board intends to name a search committee at its next meeting, which is currently scheduled for late October.
