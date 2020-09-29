Liberty University pays Jerry Falwell Jr.

Liberty University on Tuesday paid former President Jerry Falwell Jr. the severance owed under his employment agreement, according to a statement from the university.
The university said Falwell is entitled to two years of his base salary and accrued retirement benefits, which likely totals more than $2 million, according to tax records and past statements by Falwell.
But Falwell, who resigned last month after a series of personal scandals, has previously said his contract entitles him to $10.5 million because the university board placed him on leave without cause, a violation of his employment agreement.
Falwell told several media outlets after his resignation that the school owes him $2.5 million over 24 months — the equivalent of two years’ pay — and a lump-sum payment of $8 million after two years.
Falwell said Tuesday the lump-sum payment is "contingent on certain things," including abiding by an agreement not to work for a different university for two years.
"I don't get that money unless certain things happen," he said.
In its statement, Liberty appeared to dispute Falwell’s claim that he is owed up to $10.5 million, saying that previously published “media reports regarding the size and terms of the severance” are incorrect.
Neither Liberty nor Falwell have made the the separation agreement available to the public for confirmation.
Falwell has said the terms of his separation from Liberty were agreed to in 2019 when he renegotiated his contract with the school. Falwell told The News & Advance in a text message last month that his salary was based “on what presidents at comparable sized universities had been paid.”
Falwell was paid slightly more than $1 million in 2017, according to the university’s most recent public tax filing. He told The Wall Street Journal last month his salary was $1.25 million as of 2020.
The university also said the terms of Falwell’s severance compensation were dictated by his pre-existing employment agreement.
“There was no severance and no retirement negotiated in exchange for Mr. Falwell’s resignation last month,” the university said in its statement.
The university said the only additional compensation Falwell is owed beyond two years’ base pay are retirement benefits accrued during his time as an employee.
Liberty did not disclose how much Falwell is owed in benefits but the former university president said it is equivalent to roughly $8 million.
“These accrued retirement payments reflect reasonable terms after 30 years of service to Liberty, with 13 as university president,” the university said.
Liberty’s board is now conducting an investigation into Falwell’s tenure as president. In a statement last month, the university said it had hired a leading forensics firm to investigate all facets of the school’s operation under the former president, including financial, real estate and legal matters.
Jerry Prevo, a longtime chair of the school's board of trustees, currently serves as acting president. Liberty's board is also now in the process of choosing a permanent president.
