Liberty University's COVID-19 cases jump to 141, according to new online dashboard

The Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday that La Nina conditions have developed in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are likely to continue through the coming winter. La Nina refers to colder than normal sea-surface temperatures in a stripe of the Pacific just north of the equator, the opposite of the somewhat more well-known El Nino, a warming of the same strip of ocean waters that had been observed by Peruvian fishermen many centuries before it was scientifically observed and analyzed over the last century or so.