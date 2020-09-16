Liberty University's COVID-19 cases jump to 141, according to new online dashboard

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 141 active coronavirus cases among its students and employees, an increase of more than 50 positive cases over the figure reported a week ago.
More than 1,000 students and employees have been instructed to quarantine, according to Liberty’s new COVID-19 dashboard, which launched Wednesday after it was initially delayed by a technical glitch.
The dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of COVID-19 cases within the university community, shows that 487 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 492 commuter students and 193 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Those figures indicate that a 200-bed off-campus facility used to house quarantining and isolating on-campus students has reached capacity. The facility, known as the Annex I, is located on Odd Fellows Road and was once used as a Holiday Inn before it was converted into student housing by the university.
In a statement to The News & Advance on Saturday, Liberty said the university has other options for developing quarantine capacity and plans to bring those online “in the days and weeks ahead.” It is unclear where the remaining 287 on-campus students are quarantining.
In all, 184 individuals — including 176 students and eight employees — have tested positive since Sept. 2, according to the dashboard. The figures do not indicate how many student-athletes have tested positive.
There are now 137 active cases among students and four active cases among employees. Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported within the last 14 days where the quarantine period has not ended.
Liberty said the active student cases make up nearly 1% of the total number of residential students and 0.61% of the total campus population, including students, faculty and staff.
The school has said it will move classes online if 5% of the population tests positive for COVID-19 within a two-week period.
Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class, and there are roughly 5,000 faculty and staff. In-person classes resumed Aug. 24.
Liberty’s dashboard does not include the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results, making it impossible to know the percentage of tests that return a positive result.
Health experts have pointed to the positivity rate as a key metric in evaluating whether enough testing is being done. According to Lucia Mullen, an epidemiologist and senior analyst at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, a high rate suggests more testing is needed to identify infected individuals, including those without symptoms.
Last week, Liberty reported 90 students and employees had tested positive and 93 had tested negative, putting the positivity rate at a striking 49%.
Other colleges and universities in the region holding in-person classes this fall have seen a decrease in active COVID-19 cases.
The University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported seven active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and two active cases among faculty and staff members. That is down from a peak of 46 active student cases in late August.
According to the school’s daily coronavirus update, 22 students now are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 277 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, just one of its almost 400 students are now known to be infected after several students tested positive last month. There are two active cases among its employees and four individuals are in quarantine as of Wednesday.
