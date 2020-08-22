Liberty's board investigating 'rumors and claims' as it weighs Falwell's future

Liberty University’s board of trustees is investigating “various rumors and claims” about Jerry Falwell Jr. as the body weighs firing the prominent evangelical leader now mired in scandal.
In a news release issued Friday evening, the university said Falwell will continue to receive a salary as the board attempts to wrestle with his future at the school. The 58-year-old university president generally makes around $1 million per year, according to tax filings. His father Jerry Falwell Sr. founded the school as Liberty Baptist College in 1971, and Falwell Jr. became school president in 2007.
Falwell has been on an indefinite leave of absence for the past two weeks after apologizing for posting — and quickly deleting — a photo showing him with his pants partially unzipped and his arm around a woman with her pants also partially unzipped.
In its statement, the university offered no time table for the completion of the investigation but asked for patience as the board determines what is in “the best interest” of Liberty.
“The Board and its Executive Committee contemplate this being a careful and deliberative process, but one that will yield a result that honors God and is befitting one of the largest Christian universities in the world,” the university said in the news release.
According to the university, Falwell is not allowed to use any of the powers of the university presidency and is barred from communicating with employees to manage, direct or interfere with university operations while on leave.
The university, however, noted Falwell “may be called upon” by the school’s interim leadership for “consultation and background information.”
At a special meeting Friday, Liberty’s board, which is made up of more than 30 trustees, formally ratified Falwell’s leave of absence and the appointment of Jerry Prevo, the board chair, as acting president. Allen McFarland, the board’s vice chair, recently was voted interim chair.
Since agreeing to step aside Aug. 8, Falwell has continued to face scrutiny for his actions during his time as president. Critics have pointed to controversial social media posts — including a 2018 Instagram video showing Falwell doing pelvic thrusts on an exercise bar holding two women — and business practices which they said raise questions about the use of Liberty’s finances.
On Thursday, Politico reported Falwell repeatedly has used a yacht owned by NASCAR mogul Rick Hendrick for family vacations after the university signed a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Hendrick Motorsports.
The now-infamous photo of Falwell, which sparked the most recent controversy, was taken on the 164-foot, six-bedroom yacht by his wife Becki, according to Politico.
According to the Liberty University website, Hendrick Motorsports and owner Rick Hendrick “have been lending support” to the university’s Formula SAE team, and in 2017 the university made an agreement with Hendrick Motorsports to become a “primary sponsor of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro driven by William Byron,” an online LU student.
Falwell did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Dustin Wahl, a 2018 Liberty graduate and the co-founder of Save71, a group of four former students lobbying the school to terminate Falwell, said the board should take decisive action.
“Liberty’s Board of Trustees needs to understand that for Liberty to move in a positive direction, Falwell must be permanently removed,” he said in a message. “The fact that the Board is continuing to pay Falwell and is letting him consult with the current president allows him far too much remaining influence.”
“If the board is serious about wanting ‘spiritual revival’ at Liberty, they need to begin where all revival throughout Christian history has begun: with repentance. Falwell needs to repent for the numerous ways he has abused his power and the board needs to repent for its years of failing to provide accountability.”
Save71 has called on the university to appoint an independent committee to search for a new president and to directly address “the damage President Falwell has done to Liberty.”
The group of former students are not the only alums urging the board to find a new president. On Thursday, 50 pastors who graduated from Liberty sent a letter to the board urging the body to “permanently remove” Falwell, according to the Christian Broadcasting Network.
“The students of Liberty University need a chancellor and president that embraces the responsibility to live out their faith with integrity and passion both publicly and privately,” the group wrote.
Liberty’s board, which has not yet decided whether to retain Falwell, is scheduled to meet Oct. 30.
