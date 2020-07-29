Lynchburg's longtime Amtrak station agent retires after 45 years

For 45 years, Garland Harper worked his dream job.
Harper, a longtime Amtrak station agent, was at home at the Hill City’s Kemper Street Station. Enthralled by rail since childhood, he found endless joy watching trains pass by for a living.
But after a nearly half-century career assisting passengers, Harper is retiring from the business he loves. His last day on the job was Friday.
“I’ll miss it,” Harper, 67, said in a recent interview. “Once railroad gets into your blood it’s hard to get out.”
Since 1975, he has been a familiar face for Amtrak riders traveling to or from Lynchburg. He worked the evening shifts at the city’s red brick station, greeting passengers after what was often a long day on the train.
He was known for being helpful. Harper made sure passengers had all their luggage before leaving the station and he efficiently directed people to the nearby bus station and waiting taxis.
As though he were duty bound, he would often go beyond his official responsibilities to share travel trips with visitors and help unhoused individuals find safe shelter for the night.
“A lot of customer service, in my opinion, is just the golden rule,” he said. “Treat people like you want to be treated. No question is too dumb.”
Train enthusiast Luke Sharrett described Harper as an “ambassador” for the Hill City — a stable presence for lifelong residents returning home and a welcoming figure for first-time guests.
“The first person you meet when you step off the Amtrak at Kemper Street Station is Garland,” Sharrett said. “For a lot of people he’s the first Lynchburger that they meet on a visit to the city. And I really can’t think of anyone better to ask as an ambassador for Lynchburg.”
Sharrett first met Harper in high school when he moved to Lynchburg more than 15 years ago. Fascinated by rail, he would visit the station to photograph the trains moving through the city and struck up a friendship with Harper, who possessed an immense knowledge of the industry.
“I was a pretty lonely kid having left all my sports teams and my Boy Scout troop when I moved to Lynchburg,” Sharrett said. “I really didn’t know anybody and I think he could sense that. He was always a friendly face.”
Harper’s interest in rail dates from his time growing up near the campus of Virginia Episcopal School, which abuts a stretch of tracks. Some of his earliest memories are dominated by the images of trains rolling along the James River.
At just 3 years old, his father would take him to the tracks near Concord Turnpike to watch the rail cars pass by. He took his first photo of a train when he was about 11 years old.
“Some of us when we’re little just get hooked on it,” he said. “Some of us never outgrow it.”
Poor vision kept him from pursuing a career as a conductor but he was committed to finding a job in the industry. After graduating from the College of William & Mary, he took a job as a station agent in Williamson, West Virginia.
In Williamson he learned the ropes of passenger rail and soon met his wife. The two honeymooned on a train.
After four years, Amtrak discontinued the service to the small Appalachian town and Harper moved back to Virginia. He worked weekend shifts and split his time between Lynchburg and Charlottesville stations until 2009.
“It was great to come back home,” he said.
Over the decades, Harper was a first-hand witness to the major changes at the station. He remembers the building falling into disrepair in the ’80s and ’90s and its restoration in 2000.
Aubrey Wiley, a longtime train enthusiast, has known Harper for about 40 years. The two have bonded over their shared interest in trains. Together, they’ve tracked rare locomotives as they passed through the region and researched the Hill City’s rail history.
Wiley recently took to Facebook to recognize Harper’s retirement. One post on a popular local group drew thousands of likes and nearly three hundred comments from well wishers. Wiley credited the reaction to Harper’s thoughtfulness and kindness over several decades of service.
“It’s a comforting thing for a traveler to know that when you get to your home town there’s going to be somebody there to help you out if you need it,” Wiley said. “You could see that he had a good rapport with people.”
In recent months, activity at Kemper Street has dwindled. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been harsh for passenger rail in the U.S. In April, Amtrak said ridership had dropped by 95% due to the health threat.
As a result, the railroad service announced plans to cut up to a fifth of its workforce. Harper is one of the many Amtrak employees who have agreed to take a buyout since the start of the pandemic.
Though he regrets entering retirement earlier than expected, he is looking forward to spending weekends with his wife. He plans to remain active in the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and expects his interest in rail will remain as strong as ever.
“It’ll take some adjusting since it was such a large part of my life, even off the clock,” he said. “But I’m just really grateful to have been able to serve my hometown.”
