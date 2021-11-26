Police chief: 3 shot in fight at Durham mall

Shoppers described a chaotic scene after the shots echoed through the mall, with some people taking cover in stores and others rushing for the exits.

Angela Lloyd had gone to Southpoint with family members to start her Christmas shopping. She said she was walking out of a store when the chaos erupted.

"I just hear shots firing, and as soon as that happened, everybody just kind of turned around and started running and screaming," she said in a phone interview. "Some people were running into stores, some people were almost crawling into stores. Just like mass hysteria."

She took cover in a store herself, and she and others were directed to the dressing rooms in the back. One customer played a police scanner on his cellphone and kept people updated on what he heard, she said.

Her husband, Craig Lloyd, had just left the mall and was heading home to the town of Efland about 20 miles away when his wife called him from the dressing room.

"She said 'There's gunshots. They've got us locked in the store,'" Craig Lloyd said in a phone interview. "I turned around and went back to the mall."

When he got back to the shopping center, Craig Lloyd said he observed a chaotic scene with some exiting the mall with their hands up and others like him trying to find loved ones. His wife was allowed to leave the mall more than an hour later.