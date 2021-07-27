Suspect accused in deadly shooting at Martinsville restaurant goes free

The man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shootout at El Norteno Restaurant that left two dead and two seriously wounded has been released from jail after a Martinsville Grand Jury failed to indict him.
Jamal Emun Jenkins, 25, of Collinsville had been charged with the first-degree murder of Shavon Lamont Reid, 33 on Feb. 5, along with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place with injury.
Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar certified those charges to the Grand Jury on June 30.
After meeting for the July session on Monday, the Grand Jury returned three "not true bills," a legal procedure that dismisses the charges against a defendant when they fail to find enough evidence to charge the defendant with violating a law.
While surveillance video clearly showed Jenkins stepping back, taking a military posture with his gun in both hands and shooting Reid twice, killing him inside the El Norteno Restaurant, Jenkins' attorney, John Swezey, suggested in previous court hearings that his client may have very well prevented further bloodshed that night by fatally shooting Reid.
In previous testimony, Tahj Kapel identified Reid as his brother and said the two had gone to El Norteno at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville on the night of the shooting in separate vehicles to have drinks.
Kapel said once they were there, they encountered Jaylen Pritchett, with whom he once argued about a girl.
Kapel said when he went to the bathroom, Pritchett said something to Reid about the argument, and it enraged Reid.
Video played in the courtroom showed Reid walking from the bar area toward the front entrance of the restaurant and then shooting at Pritchett from the front area and missing.
Pritchett ran back to the bar area, and Kapel said Reid tried to go after him.
Keilo Anton Martin, 23, was behind Reid, and Kapel said he was behind Martin when the two tried to hold back Reid. Instead, Reid turned and shot Martin at point-blank range.
That's when the video showed Jenkins move into the front dining area, where he fired twice at Reid, striking him in the side and in the leg. A medical examiner's report determined the shot to Reid's side was fatal.
Earlier testimony explained that Jenkins wasn't with the crowd having drinks that night, but he was acquainted with many of them including his best friend, Martin.
Jenkins had ordered food and was waiting near the cash register, dressed for his upcoming shift at Monogram Foods, when the argument and shooting began.
After he shot Reid, Jenkins left with restaurant personnel fleeing the scene through a rear exit in the kitchen area. There he was met by police who noticed he was armed, and when asked if he was involved in the shooting, Jenkins said "yes."
Testimony revealed that Jenkins cooperated with police outside the restaurant while he was detained and relieved of his weapon.
Back inside the restaurant, Kapel said he picked up the guns lying by Reid and Martin to prevent anyone else from getting them.
He said he then walked out of the front door of the restaurant to get his Jeep and intended to drive it to the front entrance so he could go back inside and get Reid and take him to the hospital.
Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell, the lead investigator on the case, testified that video showed Kapel inside the restaurant and walking over to Martin and Reid just after they had been shot and picking up their guns.
He dropped them multiple times, picked them up again and left through the front door in the parking lot and turned right.
Mitchell said the video then showed Rosario Eggleston, 21, of Martinsville going to the bar area from the hallway where he met up with Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, and they talked before moving toward the patio.
Outside, Mitchell said the video showed Kapel standing about 20 yards away from the patio, facing Church Street with no gun visible, and a man in a pink sweatshirt passed by and appeared to speak to Kapel.
Mitchell said that was when Turner opened fire on Kapel, and Eggleston joined in, but Kapel did not appear to return fire.
Martinsville Police Officer Chase Bennett was identified in court as the first officer to arrive on the scene while Turner and Eggleston were still shooting in the direction of Kapel.
Mitchell said Bennet's bodycam video captured Bennett yelling at Turner and Eggleston to put their guns down before Bennett began returning fire with a patrol rifle.
Turner was shot in both legs and was hospitalized for several weeks.
The Grand Jury on Monday indicted Turner and Eggleston with malicious aggravated wounding, conspiring to maliciously shoot, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place causing injury.
Both Turner and Eggleston are due in Martinsville Circuit Court on Aug. 3 to be arraigned and remain in the Martinsville City Jail.
Jenkins' release order from Martinsville City Jail was signed at 4:55 p.m. on Monday.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.