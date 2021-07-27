Suspect accused in deadly shooting at Martinsville restaurant goes free

Kapel said once they were there, they encountered Jaylen Pritchett, with whom he once argued about a girl.

Kapel said when he went to the bathroom, Pritchett said something to Reid about the argument, and it enraged Reid.

Video played in the courtroom showed Reid walking from the bar area toward the front entrance of the restaurant and then shooting at Pritchett from the front area and missing.

Pritchett ran back to the bar area, and Kapel said Reid tried to go after him.

Keilo Anton Martin, 23, was behind Reid, and Kapel said he was behind Martin when the two tried to hold back Reid. Instead, Reid turned and shot Martin at point-blank range.

That's when the video showed Jenkins move into the front dining area, where he fired twice at Reid, striking him in the side and in the leg. A medical examiner's report determined the shot to Reid's side was fatal.

Earlier testimony explained that Jenkins wasn't with the crowd having drinks that night, but he was acquainted with many of them including his best friend, Martin.

Jenkins had ordered food and was waiting near the cash register, dressed for his upcoming shift at Monogram Foods, when the argument and shooting began.

