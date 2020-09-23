The New York Times files to dismiss Liberty University's defamation lawsuit

The defamation charge was championed by former Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last month amid a series of personal scandals. At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, Falwell accused the paper of attempting to undermine Liberty because of its close relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Politically-motivated attacks by the mainstream news media that defame and libel conservatives and Christians should not be allowed in the United States of America and will not be tolerated by Liberty University,” he said in a statement in mid-July.

Liberty spokesperson Scott Lamb said Tuesday the university will continue to pursue the case despite Falwell’s resignation.

“Liberty University believes in the justness of its lawsuit against the New York Times,” Lamb said in an email. “Jerry Falwell’s departure does not impact the case. The University will continue to pursue the case and expose how the New York Times set out to mislead its readers, and in the process, the entire mainstream media. The facts are clear.”

Liberty faced a flood of criticism this spring after Falwell invited students to return to campus dorms at the end of spring break, even as classes moved online due to the public health threat.