The New York Times files to dismiss Liberty University's defamation lawsuit

The New York Times is asking a Lynchburg judge to dismiss a defamation suit filed by Liberty University over the paper’s coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school.
In July, the conservative religious institution sued the outlet, accusing the paper and a reporter of crafting a “clickbait” story intended to mislead the public about an outbreak on the school’s sprawling campus.
In a 55-page complaint filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court, the university took aim at a March 29 story in which The Times reported about a dozen students living on campus were sick with symptoms suggesting COVID-19.
The suit accuses reporter Elizabeth Williamson of deliberately misrepresenting a Liberty- affiliated physician who the school claims told the paper nearly 12 students only showed signs of “upper respiratory infections” and not COVID-19 in particular.
In court documents filed last week, lawyers for The Times deny the allegations raised in the suit and argue that the paper’s actions are protected under state and federal law.
Lawyers for The Times declined to comment Tuesday. A spokesperson for the paper has said the outlet stands by its reporting and intends to fight the suit in court.
In order for public figures to win a defamation suit, they must prove the defendant acted with actual malice, meaning they knowingly shared something false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Plaintiffs must also prove they have suffered harm as a result of the defendant’s actions.
The defamation charge was championed by former Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last month amid a series of personal scandals. At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, Falwell accused the paper of attempting to undermine Liberty because of its close relationship with President Donald Trump.
“Politically-motivated attacks by the mainstream news media that defame and libel conservatives and Christians should not be allowed in the United States of America and will not be tolerated by Liberty University,” he said in a statement in mid-July.
Liberty spokesperson Scott Lamb said Tuesday the university will continue to pursue the case despite Falwell’s resignation.
“Liberty University believes in the justness of its lawsuit against the New York Times,” Lamb said in an email. “Jerry Falwell’s departure does not impact the case. The University will continue to pursue the case and expose how the New York Times set out to mislead its readers, and in the process, the entire mainstream media. The facts are clear.”
Liberty faced a flood of criticism this spring after Falwell invited students to return to campus dorms at the end of spring break, even as classes moved online due to the public health threat.
The New York Times was one of several national outlets that descended on Lynchburg to cover the school’s approach to the pandemic.
In addition to defamation, the lawsuit also accuses Julia Rendleman — a freelance photographer for The Times — of civil trespass for visiting Liberty’s campus without permission from school officials and despite signs barring visitors.
In their response to the suit, lawyers for Rendleman argue their client had “actual and implied consent” to enter campus and Liberty’s revocation of that consent was “insufficient and vague.” They note that Rendleman was invited to campus by a resident student and that she had photographed events at the school in the past.
The defamation suit is not the first time Liberty has gone after The Times for its coverage of the school’s response to the pandemic.
After the March 29 story was published, Liberty police obtained arrest warrants for Rendleman and a reporter for the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica, accusing the two journalists of criminal trespass. Liberty police also sought an arrest warrant for Williamson but a magistrate determined there was not enough evidence to warrant charges.
Falwell later agreed to drop the charges after consulting Lynchburg prosecutors.
Liberty’s lawsuit demands more than $10 million in damages. Any money awarded to Liberty would be determined by a judge or a jury if the case goes to trial and Liberty wins.
