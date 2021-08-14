'They didn't think I would live'

“We had traveled to Williamsburg for a long weekend when I got COVID,” she said. “And we were so careful. One of us would get out of the vehicle if we wanted to go somewhere and just look in the door to see how crowded it was.

“We didn’t go out to eat, and we wore our masks when we had to go out.”

But back at a condominium where they were staying, everyone was among family. The masks came off, and everyone relaxed.

And the virus did what it does, grabbing one victim and looking for more and more.

“We didn’t wear masks because everybody seemed okay, but we brought it [the virus] with us and didn’t know,” Hudson said. “Six out of nine of us got COVID, including my husband and youngest daughter, who was 14 at the time.”

She recalls that one family member on the trip had not been tested for COVID-19 and thought he or she may have had a sinus infection.

“I went to the hospital, and I was tested positive on Dec. 15, and I had mild symptoms for a couple of days, and then it progressed to where I was getting short of breath, and it became more difficult to breathe,” Hudson said. “It ended up going into pneumonia. I was keeping in touch with the doctor, and they were texting and telling me what to do.