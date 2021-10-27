Virginia House Democrats aim to protect their majority

The election this year is not like those of 2017 or 2019 "when it comes to Democratic enthusiasm," said Gaby Goldstein, the co-founder of Sister District, a nonprofit launched in the wake of the 2016 elections to help elect Democrats to state legislatures around the country.

"Having a 'mission accomplished' kind of attitude would be absolutely fatal here for Democrats," Goldstein said.

Goldstein's organization, which is supporting 12 Virginia House candidates this year, first got involved in the state's elections in 2017, when Democrats powered by voter antipathy toward then-President Donald Trump won back 15 GOP-held seats. The party, which had not been in full control of the legislature since the 1990s, erased what had been slim Republican majorities in the House and Senate in 2019.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said she is confident voters will continue to stake their trust in Democrats, after they steered the state through the coronavirus pandemic, maintained a coveted "Top State for Business" ranking and passed legislation that she said is in line with the priorities of the electorate. She asserted "the majority is safe," but acknowledged the race for governor between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is "closer than anybody would like."