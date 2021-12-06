Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit

RICHMOND — A Virginia judge issued a temporary injunction Monday blocking the enforcement of a law that banned a type of electronic betting machine that had proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state.

The injunction puts the so-called skill game ban on hold until a trial set for May, said Bill Stanley, a GOP state senator and attorney representing former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler. Sadler's truck stop and gas station company brought the lawsuit.

Stanley said he was headed with Sadler on Monday evening to a company truck stop to turn the machines there back on.

"All we've ever wanted was to be treated fairly. And tonight's ruling gives us a feeling that we're going to get that," Sadler said.

The Virginia General Assembly voted in 2020 to ban the machines, but operators got a one-year reprieve after Gov. Ralph Northam asked lawmakers to delay the enactment by a year and instead tax the machines and use the revenue to help fund coronavirus relief efforts. The ban took effect this July.

